Inogen Alliance Experts Contribute To Environment Analyst Europe In Focus Industry Report

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 21, 2025 - Inogen Alliance had four Associate experts contribute to an insight report by Environment Analyst – Europe in Focus, drivers, opportunities and challenges in the environmental and sustainability consulting sector in Northern Europe. Our experts included Holger Hillen, HPC AG Germany; Dieuwke Martens-Bakker, Antea Group Netherlands; Beatrijs Lambie, Antea Group Belgium; and Nan Kjellberg, DGE Sweden.

The full report, available here , provides a high-level overview of economic and environmental situations along with the political backdrop. Some common themes that emerged were competition, skill shortages, rollback on certain EU rules, and challenging political impacts.

Germany:

Holger Hillen, HPC AG, believes there are lots of investments to be made in Germany, for construction of infrastructure and other facilities, and this is what drives their core business. This makes him hopeful for the next five years. He expects strong growth in energy connections, water infrastructure, and for sustainability to heat up again in two years, as CSRD requirements come in for more companies.

Netherlands:

Right now, one of the biggest sources of work for Antea Group's 1,700 staff in the Netherlands is working with companies to achieve their energy savings obligations in line with the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). This sets legally binding targets for energy efficiency across different industries in the EU. Last updated in 2023, the directive now applies to more companies, Dieuwke Martens-Bakker says.

One big challenge ahead for the Netherlands, like many other European countries, is a congested electricity grid. This is hindering the ability to meet increasing electricity demands and the integration of sustainable energy production, Martens-Bakker explains. This is making decentralised energy solutions, which do not rely on the central grid, more popular in the Netherlands, and something which Antea Group is increasingly involved in. The company helps organisations analyse their energy mix and look at alternatives like local grids and recycling waste heat, she says.

Belgium:

Antea Group Belgium offers E&S services in areas including permitting, environmental studies, ecology, mobility studies, and energy. The company's projects range from: making infrastructures more sustainable, climate adaptive (blue-green) urban developments, industrial decarbonisation projects, soil and groundwater remediation with nature-based solutions. Also it undertakes more traditional tasks of permitting for industrial and real estate developments.

“Despite the importance placed on EHS by the government and businesses, procedures are perceived as burdensome. Therefore a good guide is currently in high demand,” Beatrijs Lambie

Sweden:

The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) has had a significant impact, but as the rules have been eased, based on the Omnibus package, demand for ESG work is lessening. Clients are questioning whether sustainability will still be a priority going forward. Nan Kjellberg, DGE Sweden notes: There is“a bit of confusion right now” among companies as they try to balance eased CSRD requirements with their wider sustainability ambitions.“Many companies have focused heavily on the CSRD, using much of their time and resources. This focus has slowed progress on broader sustainability goals,” she adds. On the other hand, Kjellberg notes steady demand for compliance work linked to Swedish legislation, as these rules“have been in place for some time”.

Our local Associate expertise gives us unique insight into the local trends and business environments across the globe which is especially critical during times of uncertainty and change. We leverage these local insights to give our clients tailored, high-quality services wherever they operate.

Read the full report for more industry insights across Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us . Watch for more News & Blog updates , listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn .