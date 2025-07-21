Remedy Logic And RADIN Health® Execute Partnership Agreement
RADIN
Remedy Logic
NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Logic , a pioneer in radiology artificial intelligence, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with RADIN Health ® a leading cloud-based, all-in-one, RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® workflow management solution, further solidifying its position as the most comprehensive AI solution for spine MRI interpretation in the market.
"Our partnership with RADIN Health is further testament to the clinical and economic value of our AI solution for RADIN PACS and their MSK radiologist clients who interpret high volumes of MRI spine studies," said Andrej Rusakov, CEO of Remedy Logic.
"Integration with Remedy Logic was simple and seamless, and further testament to the innovative cloud architecture that both companies use", said Dr. Alejandro Bugnone, CEO of RADIN Health. "As a MSK radiologist, using AI and automation of vertebral level labeling, pathology identification, and measurements will allow our clients faster, more accurate turnaround times. The partnership with Remedy Logic aligns perfectly with our mission to integrate image analysis solutions into our All-In-One SaaS platform."
RADIN Health R is focused on developing SaaS products that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of hospitals, imaging centers and radiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers an All-In-One RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® workflow management solution. For more information, visit .
Remedy Logic is a pioneering radiology AI company revolutionizing spine MRI interpretation. Our flagship product, RAI, is the most comprehensive AI-powered solution for improving radiologist efficiency, speed, clinical outcomes and quality of reporting. For more information, visit .
