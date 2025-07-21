Crime Owl Aims To Help Investigators Solve Cases Like Amy Bradley's With AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With CrimeOwl, investigators can now process thousands of case files in minutes, boosting efficiency and speed with AI

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of crimeowl, a revolutionary AI-powered investigative platform purpose-built to help solve crime with AI. Designed for law enforcement, private investigators, journalists, and citizen detectives, CrimeOwl AI brings modern technology to the forefront of investigations, making it easier to connect evidence, uncover hidden patterns, and generate new leads.With law enforcement and PI agencies nationwide facing overwhelming caseloads, limited resources, and aging investigative tools, many cases remain unsolved for years, sometimes decades.CrimeOwl AI was created to break that cycle.The mission behind CrimeOwl is deeply personal. Founder Arash Ghaemi was driven to create the platform after an 18-year investigation yielded no answers regarding his own missing family member. As he prepared to reach out to investigators to start working the case himself, he wondered if AI could help him sort through clues.“CrimeOwl is more than just an app; it's a way to solve crime in real time,” said Arash Ghaemi, founder of CrimeOwl AI.“Law enforcement is overworked and underpaid. Too many families are left waiting for answers while evidence collects dust. We built CrimeOwl to change that, to bring speed, clarity, and fresh insights to investigations that desperately need them.”Ghaemi continues:“Everyone is now familiar with the Netflix documentary with Amy Bradley . It likely contains thousands of case files, including video and audio. Now, imagine having a place where you could upload all those files, process them in minutes, and investigate them with AI. It would drastically reduce human error and mistakes, allowing a fresh angle on cases. It would also eliminate the cold start problem investigators face when their case load piles up, and they have to review everything by hand all over again.Modern Investigations, Supercharged by AICrimeOwl combines cutting-edge AI tools with practical, easy-to-use features designed to reduce investigative blind spots and surface connections humans may overlook. The platform's core features include:AI Insights Chat - Investigators can ask questions directly to their case files and receive instant AI-generated summaries, connections, and lead suggestions.Interactive Timeline Reconstruction - Visualize case progress and key events across timelines that make sense of chaotic case files.Relationship Mapping - Uncover connections between individuals, organizations, and locations with AI-generated relationship maps.Location Mapping - See all key locations involved in a case plotted visually to identify geographical patterns or inconsistencies.Secure, Encrypted Access - All case data is protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy for sensitive investigations.Pattern Recognition & Evidence Linking - Detect overlooked connections within case documents, witness statements, and reports using natural language processing.AI Document Parsing - Upload and instantly process police reports, FOIA documents, and notes to extract critical case details.Audio and Video supported - Upload audio and video, get transcripts and event detection, emotions, and more.CrimeOwl works across a wide range of case types including cold cases, missing persons, homicides, violent crimes, custody disputes, and active criminal investigations. PI agencies will soon be able to launch custom workflows to work any case type, all of which can be done faster and more efficiently with AI.Built by Those Impacted, for Those Fighting for Justice“We built CrimeOwl to close the gap between overworked investigators and the families waiting for answers,” said Martijn van Halen, co-founder of crimeowl.“This isn't about replacing human instinct; it's about giving every investigator a partner that can sift through thousands of pages in minutes, surface overlooked leads, and help crack cases that would otherwise go cold."Early pilot programs with private investigators have already yielded promising results, with feedback highlighting significant time savings, improved organization of complex cases, and discovery of new leads.About CrimeOwlCrimeOwl AI is a mission-driven technology startup reinventing investigative work through artificial intelligence. The company's flagship platform combines modern AI tools with intuitive design to help investigators solve cold cases, missing persons cases, and unsolved crimes faster.For more information, demos, or to create a free account, visit:

