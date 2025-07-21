Nexxa.Ai Raises $4.4M To Bring Specialized AI To Heavy Industries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Having worked in industrials for over a decade, I believe that there has never been a more critical time to invest in technology that can have a real impact on our infrastructure. Our goal is to build an AI approach that can understand and learn deeply technical operations from scratch," said Philipp Wehn, co-founder and CEO of Nexxa. "We are excited to bring on this additional capital and institutional guidance to accelerate our AI development."

Despite the explosion of enterprise software and AI solutions, more than 4 million industrial engineers worldwide still rely on fragmented, in-house developed software systems and manual processes to execute complex operations. Nexxa deploys specialized AI agents that integrate with their customers' existing software like engineering tools or estimating systems. Nexxa's AI agents understand the industrial engineering context and act autonomously or collaboratively – accelerating work without requiring any rip and replace.

"Nexxa is shaping the future of industrial engineering with an execution-focused approach to AI," said Troy Kirwin, partner at a16z speedrun. "The potential of Nexxa is enormous – and they are just getting started."

The funds will be used to grow the company's engineering resources and expand into more industries. Nexxa was also selected to participate in a16z's speedrun Badge 5, which provides the company with access to a16z's AI ecosystem, infrastructure support and go-to-market expertise.

"Philipp brings a deep understanding of pain points for industrial businesses which existing solutions fail to address," said Sonali Vijayavargiya, founder and managing partner at Augment Ventures. "We are backing Nexxa because they are not just automating tasks but also building intelligent systems that drive results in complex enterprise environments."

Nexxa was founded in May 2024 and has now posted two straight quarters of 3x growth in booked annual contract value (ACV) in 2025. Early adopters include Fortune 100 companies and midmarket firms, with Nexxa's AI already driving measurable impact in their operational workflows.

"Nexxa demonstrates strong potential through its focus on AI for industrial engineering and its ability to connect with existing software systems," said Mario Mattern, head of portfolio management, partnering and startups at Siemens Mobility. "This capability is highly relevant for our customers and partners, which is why Nexxa is part of the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem."

