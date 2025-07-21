Creative Diagnostics Launches HIV Infection Rhesus Monkey Models To Accelerate AIDS Research And Treatment Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Creative Diagnostics announces highly specialized HIV Infection Rhesus Monkey Models to accelerate HIV/AIDS research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced its new portfolio of highly specialized HIV Infection Rhesus Monkey Models for scientists and pharmaceutical developers to accelerate HIV/AIDS research. These novel animal models utilize SIV and SHIV strains and closely resemble key aspects of human HIV infection, which are useful for understanding disease complexities and developing effective treatments.

Since the first reported case of AIDS in the United States more than 40 years ago, the virus has infected more than 77 million people globally and resulted in over 35 million deaths. Currently, 36.9 million people are living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and 1.8 million people become infected with the virus each year. Nearly 1 million people die of AIDS annually. Billions of dollars have been invested in researching ways to understand, treat, and prevent HIV infection. Despite the staggering disease burden, the scientific advances resulting directly from investments in AIDS research have been extraordinary.

HIV is one of the most extensively studied viruses in history. Numerous scientific advances have resulted from HIV/AIDS research investments, including a deeper understanding of viral biology and pathogenesis and life-saving antiretroviral therapies. From innovations in basic immunology and structural biology to treatments for immune-mediated diseases and cancers, the impact has been positive. This has had implications for the research, public health, and global health communities that extend well beyond HIV/AIDS.

For instance, targeted antiviral drug development did not begin with HIV infection. However, significant investments in biomedical research, supported by the NIH, and in drug development, supported by pharmaceutical companies, have led to highly potent antiretroviral drugs that target vulnerable points in the HIV replication cycle. These drugs have transformed the field of targeted drug development, bringing it to unprecedented levels of complexity. Building on 30 years of experience, this HIV model has successfully been applied to developing antiviral drugs for other viral diseases, including highly effective, curable direct-acting antivirals for hepatitis C.

Creative Diagnostics now provide a diverse range of HIV Infection Rhesus Monkey Models to support scientists and pharmaceutical developers for HIV/AIDS research, including SIVmac251 and SIVmac239 Models, and advanced SHIV Models. These models involve infecting rhesus monkeys with simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), which closely resembles key aspects of human HIV infection. To better understand HIV-1 and HIV-2 infections and AIDS progression, the company's researchers have used non-human primate models to study the mechanisms of HIV-1, HIV-2, and SIV infection.

Creative Diagnostics ensures the high efficiency and quality of its HIV Infection Rhesus Monkey Model services and offers clients with full reports, timely results feedback, and 24/7 online support. The company actively collaborates with researchers in the HIV/AIDS field, providing expert technical expertise, consultation, and assistance with study design and data interpretation to further the collective fight against HIV/AIDS.

For more information on HIV Infection Rhesus Monkey Models and other innovative antibacterial solutions, please visit hiv-infection-rhesus-monkey-model .

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.

