WEMA And TAQA Water Solutions Conclude High-Level Technical Visit To Denmark To Advance Sustainable Water Collaboration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Visit creates opportunities for future partnerships in energy-efficient and circular water solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 2025 – As the Middle East accelerates efforts to address growing water scarcity, infrastructure resilience, and sustainability targets, the Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA), supported by the Danish Trade Council, has successfully concluded a high-level technical visit to Denmark in collaboration with TAQA Water Solutions.

The delegation brought together senior executives from TAQA Water Solutions and Danish water sector leaders to exchange practical, scalable solutions for wastewater reuse, circular economy models, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment, as countries across the GCC intensify investmentin sustainable water strategies in line with national mandates such as the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, Net Zero 2050, and Saudi Vision 2030. With a long track record in sustainable water practices and innovation, Denmark offers practical experience in areas such as wastewater reuse, stormwater resilience, and utility optimisation, areas increasingly relevant for the Middle East. With utilities under pressure to do more with less, this cross-border knowledge exchange reflects a growing commitment to embed innovation, efficiency, and resilience across regional water networks.

“This delegation was more than a visit, it was a strategic exchange of ideas, technology, and shared ambition,” said Astrid SC Nielsen, the Danish Trade Council, Dubai.“TAQA Water Solutions' commitment to innovation, coupled with Denmark's decades of water expertise, are the seeds for impactful, long-term collaboration.”

Highlights of the Visit:

The delegation engaged with Danish utilities, water technology companies, and research institutions, including site visits and roundtable discussions hosted by WEMA members such as AguaGreen, Alfa Laval, Aquaterra, Grundfos, AVK, Danfoss, DHI, NIRAS, Sulfilogger, Watopi and Aarhus Vand. Key themes explored during these discussions included advanced wastewater reuse and sludge handling techniques, energy-efficient pumping and treatment technologies, data-driven smart water infrastructure for operational optimization, and innovative approaches to resource recovery and circular economy models.

The program also included a dedicated session at BIOFOS Utility, Denmark's largest wastewater utility and Aarhus Water Utility, Denmark's second-largest utility, where practical case studies on sustainable operations and customer-centric water serviceswere shared.

Outcomes and Opportunities:

The visit showed the potential for future technical cooperation and project development between TAQA Water Solutions and WEMA member companies. Several key areas were identified for follow-up collaboration, including feasibility assessments for Danish technologies in the region and joint exploration of potential projects to demonstrate impact and scalability.

During the visit, TAQA Water Solutions highlighted key operational focus areas, such as innovating for increased energy efficiency, enhancing sludge handling, addressing large-scale pumping needs, and managing odour and infiltration issues, which present clear opportunities for targeted collaboration and innovation with WEMA member companies.

“At TAQA Water Solutions, we have experienced firsthand how innovation profoundly drives comprehensive sustainability. It extends far beyond merely securing vital water and energy systems; it is the fundamental cornerstone reinforcing a resilient circular economy. This strategic imperative ensures that every precious drop is meticulously collected, expertly treated, and purposefully reused, thereby setting new benchmarks for responsible resource management and ensuring a water-secure future,” said Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions.

He added:“As part of TAQA Group's commitment to providing energy and water to communities worldwide, TAQA Water Solutions drives sustainable development and secures global water resources through strategic investments and collaborative partnerships in markets of growth. This visit exemplifies this mission, evolving beyond a technical exchange, profoundly deepening our shared commitment to advancing sustainable water solutions globally. We are grateful for the generous knowledge-sharing and the invaluable opportunity to learn from a community that has seamlessly integrated sustainability into its daily life, underscoring our belief that innovation truly thrives through reciprocal collaboration.”

A Shared Vision for Water Resilience:

WEMA's ongoing role is to bridge Danish expertise with regional priorities, ensuring that proven solutions are tailored to support local policy frameworks, operational needs, and sustainability goals.

This visit marked a significant milestone in the deepening relations between TAQA Water Solutions and WEMA following a high-level meeting in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, where opportunities for deeper collaboration were identified.

The visit also builds on a longstanding relationship between WEMA and TAQA Water Solutions, through a series of joint workshops, feasibility studies, and knowledge exchange activities since 2021. As water demands intensify across the Middle East, partnerships like this are central to building future-ready water infrastructure.

About WEMA:

The Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA) unites Danish expertise with regional decision-makers to pioneer sustainable water and wastewater solutions across the Middle East. Formed by the Danish Trade Council, WEMA aligns with strategic government initiatives, including Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, to address the region's critical water challenges. Through partnerships, innovation, and knowledge sharing, WEMA fosters resilient, future-ready water systems that support long-term sustainability and regional water security.

WEMA's members include industry leaders such as Grundfos, Alfa Laval, AVK, AquaTerra, Danfoss, AquaGreen, NIRAS, Watopi, and DHI Group, along with Aarhus Water Utility and knowledge partners like Ferskvandscentret and Water Valley. Together, they tackle critical water challenges to support long-term regional water security and sustainability, in line with UN SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

Snapshot of WEMA's traction to date:

Established in 2018, the Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA) serves as a collaborative platform bridging expertise between Denmark and the Middle East to address critical water and energy challenges. Its efforts began with a pioneering feasibility study with SEWA, alongside technical visits and workshops with Dubai Municipality, laying the foundation for impactful partnerships.

In 2021, WEMA partnered with Abu Dhabi Sewage Service Company (ADSSC), (now TAQA Water Solutions) during EXPO 2020 to host a collaborative workshop. In 2022, feasibility studies for both TAQA Water Solutions and Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Agency (RAKWA) led to deeper engagements, while the first IFAT workshop in Munich brought together Saudi water utilities e.g. ENOWA and National Water Company to exchange knowledge and best practices. Delegations to Denmark further strengthened regional connections, enabling discussions on smart water innovations and sustainability.

Most recently, WEMA formalized a partnership with Dubai Municipality ahead of COP28 and launched the Danish Middle East Water Academy to focus on capacity building and education. Ongoing collaborations with TAQA Water Solutions and RAKWA highlight WEMA's commitment to supporting the region's vision for sustainable water and energy development through actionable outcomes and enduring partnerships. In Saudi Arabia, WEMA and ENOWA have solidified their collaboration through an MoU, focusing on joint efforts in optimizing wastewater management.

About TAQA Water Solutions:

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, TAQA Water Solutions, previously known as SWS Holding, is a leading company specialising in sustainable water solutions to transform one of our most valuable natural resources, contribute to sustainable economic development and improve the quality of life. As part of TAQA Group, TAQA Water Solutions has a focus on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and to the United Nations SDGs, TAQA Water Solutions acts as a catalyst for promoting smart and sustainable growth through the power of collaboration, mainly B2B and G2G partnerships.TAQA Water Solutions is the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate. With over 1,334 million m3 collected daily through an extensive ~13,600 km network supported by over 260 pumping stations and 41 treatment plants, the company works towards reducing the pressure on natural water resources and promote sustainability and value creation.