From Aisles To Apps: Imagine Studio Unpacks The Latest Trends In Grocery, Retail, And QSR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, an industry leader in visual marketing solutions, has released the newest installment of their quarterly trends series, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the latest data and inspiration shaping their creative strategy and production capabilities. This quarter's report focuses on three topics: grocery, specialty retail, and quick-service restaurants.

In grocery retail, customers are demanding more when it comes to fast, clean eating – resulting in an evolved health-conscious grab-&-go model and more technology-driven shopping tools. In specialty retail, calming spaces that reduce burnout and playful shopping encounters that spark joy are top-of-mind. Imagine's insights into this experience-based retail model provides the blueprint for creating immersive brand ecosystems that extend beyond the storefront. In the QSR space, reimagined restaurant environments are being thoughtfully designed to align with evolving consumer behaviors, while leading brands are seamlessly integrating their unique voice and flavor-forward visuals into every aspect of the dining experience.

“Imagine Studio keeps a constant pulse on the industries we serve-grocery, retail, and QSR-translating emerging trends into actionable strategies for our clients,” said Chief Executive Officer, Don McKenzie.“By combining top creative talent with cutting-edge production technology, we help brands craft marketing that not only resonates with today's consumers but also drives traffic and boosts basket size.”

Andy House, Sr. Director of Imagine Studio added,“Not only do we stay ahead of industry and consumer trends, we innovate by translating them into meaningful, real-world impact. At Imagine, we equip our clients with the insights and creative strategies to engage customers at every stage of their journey-delivering relevant and meaningful experiences wherever they are.”

Imagine Studio is an“agency reimagined,” blending the functionality of Imagine's large-scale production facilities with a team of multidisciplinary creative experts. With award-winning design expertise that spans every industry from entertainment to fashion, Imagine is a singular partner that does it all. From digital to physical solutions, this holistic approach offers clients flexibility, cost savings, and reduced complexity.

Imagine drives continuous innovation through rapid prototyping, expanded global sourcing, and a newly launched state-of-the-art digital lab. Supporting brands at any stage of the creative process, Imagine Studio seamlessly delivers end-to-end solutions across grocery, specialty retail, and QSR industries. Clients also benefit from Dotti, Imagine's scalable in-store marketing platform, which streamlines complex campaigns, enhances control, and reduces waste.

Download the full trends report here.

About Imagine

A trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti-a versatile platform powered to handle even the most complex in-store marketing programs-with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, powered by top-tier print and digital production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or .

