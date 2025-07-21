Sierra Madre Announces Upsize Of Private Placement To $19.5 Million With Investment From Eric Sprott

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce an upsize to its previously announced "best efforts" private placement. Under the amended terms, the Company will issue up to 27,858,000 units of the Company (each a "") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $19,500,600 (the "").

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, is expected to participate in the Offering.

Beacon Securities Limited (" Beacon ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with Beacon, the " Agents ") in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Unit Share ") to be issued pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "), and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.85 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

An amended and restated offering document dated July 18, 2025 related to the Offering will be filed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 24, 2025, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a precious metals development and exploration company focused on the Guitarra mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Guitarra mine is a permitted underground mine, which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018 and restarted commercial production in January 2025.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.

Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"