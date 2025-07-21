Nissan Drives Fan Engagement With Interactive Dallas Digital Graffiti Activation

MENAFN - GetNews)Interactive Dallas, a leading provider of AI-powered brand activations and experiential marketing technology, has unveiled a new case study featuring a successful collaboration with Nissan for a multi-city college football campaign. The activation combined immersive projection mapping with digital graffiti technology to create a one-of-a-kind fan experience at major NCAA games.

Designed to amplify Nissan's brand presence at high-traffic tailgate events, the activation allowed guests to digitally spray paint a life-sized Nissan vehicle using interactive touch screen and projection mapping technology. The projection-mapped car became a dynamic canvas where fans could express their school spirit with custom colors, patterns, and team slogans-all without using a single drop of real paint.

Innovative Technology Meets Experiential Storytelling

This activation showcased Interactive Dallas' ability to merge creative vision with cutting-edge technology, including:



3D Projection Mapping on a real Nissan vehicle

Touchless Digital Graffiti Interface for fan interaction

Customized Visual Templates tied to each NCAA team and game location AI-powered analytics to capture user engagement data

The activation traveled to multiple college campuses and stadiums across the country, aligning Nissan's brand with high-energy sports audiences in an unforgettable way. The result was an activation that not only turned heads but created shareable, branded content for both Nissan and attendees.

Establishing Industry Authority Through Innovation

This case study reinforces Interactive Dallas' position as a pioneer in live event innovation. With deep expertise in blending artificial intelligence, motion graphics, and interactive media, the company is a go-to partner for Fortune 500 brands looking to stand out in crowded environments.

“We don't just build activations-we craft interactive moments that audiences remember and brands can measure,” said Dennis R. Walthers, CEO of Interactive Dallas.“The Nissan campaign proved that creativity powered by technology can turn fans into brand advocates in real time.”

About Interactive Dallas

InteractiveDallas is a premier experiential marketing firm specializing in AI-enhanced brand activations for live events, trade shows, sports marketing, and corporate campaigns.

