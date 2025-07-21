Centralreach Adds Workforce Management System Viventium To Preferred Partnership Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new partnership will streamline payroll, HR, benefits, and ACA compliance workflows for customers to boost efficiency, minimize compliance risk, and free up time for quality care.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach , a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced a new preferred partnership with Viventium, an industry-leading payroll, HR, and compliance platform purpose-built for healthcare. Through this partnership, Viventium officially enters the CentralReach Preferred Partner Network as a trusted ally in workforce management with a system designed for applied behavior analysis (ABA) and multidisciplinary therapy providers. The collaboration furthers CentralReach's commitment to equipping autism and IDD care providers with a full array of tools and resources designed to streamline operations.

By combining CentralReach's industry-leading expertise and specialized solutions for autism and IDD care with Viventium's cloud-based platform and comprehensive HR tools, the new partnership will streamline workflows for CentralReach customers and provide critical insights to effectively support and manage their teams, including:



Automated Payroll & HR - Eliminate manual data entry with seamless workflows for payroll, benefits, and HR that boost speed and accuracy while cutting down admin time.

Retention-Focused Onboarding - Convert new hires into long-term team members through structured, engaging experiences that build connections and confidence from day one.

Trusted Compliance Tools - Ensure continuous audit readiness with built-in ACA compliance support, multi-state payroll tools, license management, and real-time exclusion monitoring. Real-Time Workforce Intelligence - Make data-driven decisions using dashboards and actionable analytics that provide complete visibility into labor costs, productivity, and compliance risks.

“We're thrilled to bring Viventium's purpose-built payroll and HR software suite to CentralReach customers,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium.“This partnership will streamline operations for ABA and multidisciplinary therapy providers, eliminating manual entry, reducing payroll errors, and supporting staff retention. With automated tracking of certifications and licenses, plus features like multi-state compliance and exclusion monitoring, customers can confidently manage their workforce and stay audit ready.”

Viventium's platform will be integrated with CentralReach's suite of solutions for practices, which includes CR Care360, an advanced, AI-powered care management platform providing ABA care teams with role-specific, AI applications tailored to every member across care delivery. This integration will enable customers to boost efficiency, minimize compliance risk, and free up time to focus on what matters most: supporting staff and delivering compassionate care. Together, these solutions are transforming AI-facilitated care delivery and practice management while enhancing the overall care experience.

CentralReach COO, Clark Convery added, "Partnering with Viventium will further enhance our comprehensive suite of solutions for customers in every aspect of their business, allowing them to put time back into providing valuable care for individuals with autism and related IDDs. Ensuring smooth practice operations is essential for delivering high-quality care within the ABA industry. We're proud to provide CentralReach customers with efficient market-leading platforms and solutions that relieve administrative burdens and drive efficiency across every role within their organizations.”

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare's trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in the healthcare industry. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It's a new day, with Viventium.

