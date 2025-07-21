Pyle Opens New Service Centers In Ohio, Strengthening Direct Next-Day LTL Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service centers in Columbus and Toledo unlock faster, more efficient shipping for businesses across Ohio and the Northeast

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 101-year-old family-owned and operated provider of integrated transportation and distribution solutions, today announced the opening of two new service centers in Columbus and Toledo, Ohio. This strategic expansion significantly strengthens Pyle's direct overnight service capabilities, offering next-day LTL coverage between Ohio and the Northeast and reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance shipping solutions across the region.

With the addition of these two strategically located facilities, Pyle now offers direct next-day LTL service between Ohio and the Northeast, allowing businesses to move freight faster, more efficiently and with greater confidence. This enhanced network ensures improved transit times, consistent performance and increased visibility, helping customers streamline their supply chains and better meet delivery expectations.

“This expansion is about delivering more value to our customers,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle.“By bringing our high-touch, dependable LTL service directly to Ohio, we're not only strengthening our existing relationships - we're making it easier for new customers to access the performance, trust and operational excellence that define the Pyle experience.”

The Columbus facility, located at 1720 Joyce Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43219, sits on five acres and has 52 LTL doors. Similarly, the Toledo facility, located at 20820 Midstar Drive, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, sits on 24 acres and includes 80 LTL service center doors. The two locations are expected to grow rapidly, locally employing 40 drivers, 20 dockworkers, three fleet techs, two salespeople and four leaders each over the course of the next year - significantly helping to reduce transit times and enhance Pyle's service capabilities across the Midwest.

For over a century, Pyle has demonstrated its leadership as the premier provider of transportation and logistics solutions in the Northeast. This continued expansion of its core geographic footprint represents a significant stepping-stone in Pyle's evolution, opening the door for new opportunities. With the addition of the Columbus and Toledo locations, Pyle now operates 35 LTL service centers, reaffirming its commitment to continuous service improvement and industry-defining performance.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

