Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mercedes Announces Recalling Over 220,000 Vans

2025-07-21 08:25:39
(MENAFN) German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is set to initiate a global recall of approximately 223,000 commercial vans, prompted by a malfunction related to their airbag systems.

This decision was revealed in an official notice released on Monday by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

According to the provided data, 60,246 of these affected vehicles are currently in use within Germany.

The recall specifically targets Viano and Vito van models that were manufactured between December 2002 and February 2006.

The KBA's report cautioned that passengers could be endangered during “an accident in which the airbag deploys.”

The concern lies in a defect where, under such crash conditions, the gas generator inside the airbag system may potentially explode.

As highlighted by German media, this explosion could render the airbag ineffective, thereby failing to provide the intended protection.

Furthermore, there is a significant threat of injury to vehicle occupants caused by fragments from the ruptured gas generator.

