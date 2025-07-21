Powerfleet Ranked By ABI Research As One Of The 7 Most Innovative Global Tech Companies

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT ), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry, has been named one of ABI Research's Most Innovative Technology Companies of 2025 - an exclusive recognition awarded to only one standout innovator in each of seven tech sectors globally.

Powerfleet was recognized as the top innovation leader in AIoT for Supply Chain operations, cementing its position at the forefront of data-driven digital transformation worldwide.

Elite Recognition Across Industries

ABI Research's new accolade recognizes the best-of-the-best across seven critical sectors - from energy and infrastructure to mobility and supply chain. Powerfleet shares the stage with Vertiv, Kempower, Ericsson, Litmus, Furturex, and Schneider Electric , each acknowledged for pioneering change in their respective fields.

ABI stated: "Only a select few technology companies can truly claim that innovation is embedded in their corporate DNA. Many others follow the trail blazed by industry giants, striving to replicate their success. In today's hyper-competitive and rapidly evolving digital world, identifying the most innovative technology companies is crucial for both solution providers looking to benchmark performance and organizations seeking strategic partners. The ability to lead in innovation not only reflects a company's technical prowess, but also signals future-readiness, market leadership, and customer-centricity."

This recognition builds on Powerfleet's momentum from earlier this year, when ABI Research named its Unity platform and ecosystem the #1 global AIoT solution portfolio.

Third-Party Validation of Vision and Execution

"Our 2025 Competitive Rankings highlight those top seven future-ready firms that blend technical excellence with visionary execution."

The evaluation confirms the Unity platform's ability to deliver rapid ROI, enterprise-grade modularity, and device-agnostic connectivity - hallmarks of true digital transformation at scale.

Powerfleet Executive Commentary

"This recognition signals why large global brands are increasingly putting their trust in Powerfleet as their long-term partner for digital transformation of their mobile operations," said Mike Powell, Chief Innovation Officer at Powerfleet. "We're honored to be recognized by ABI among these other six prestigious companies as a world-leading innovator."

About ABI Research's Innovation Rankings

ABI Research's 2025 rankings provide a rigorous, independent assessment of innovation leadership across seven technology domains. Selected companies were evaluated on the strength of their roadmap, transformative capabilities, and delivery excellence. The competitive ranking provides an independent evaluation across seven tech segments, recognizing companies that marry visionary roadmap planning with execution excellence: ABI Research Reveals 2025's Most Innovative Technology Companies .

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT ) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

Alliance Advisors IR

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet

