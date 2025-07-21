Beyondtrucks Doubles Down On AI Investment With Hire Of MIT Phd And Former Noodle.Ai Chief Product Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Bringing Mahriah Alf onto our team of fleet operations, software, and data experts reflects the incredible potential we, and our customers, see in AI," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "When paired with the right data and a multi-tenant operating system like BeyondTrucks, AI is becoming a source of strategic advantage for fleets. This hire underscores our commitment to AI innovation. Alf is a seasoned AI leader with a proven track record of helping customers tackle real business challenges and deliver meaningful value."

As Head of Product at BeyondTrucks, Alf will oversee the development of native AI products. As AI is applied across all fleet functions, from load planning and driver management to drivers' driving and non-driving tasks as well as back-office operations, it will be increasingly essential for fleets to compete in an industry undergoing deep transformation.

Alf brings exceptional credentials to BeyondTrucks, including a PhD from MIT and extensive experience building AI products. Most recently, she served as Strategy & Growth Executive at Distyl AI, where she also held an advisor role focused on supply chain AI solutions for Fortune 100 companies. Prior to Distyl, Alf spent over six years at Noodle, a AI technology company specializing in large-scale applications for digital supply chain transformation, rising through the ranks to become Chief Product Officer. During her tenure at Noodle, she led the development of AI/ML-native enterprise applications that delivered over $200 million in annual customer value.

"My experience developing AI solutions that achieved an 80% reduction in planning time for key decision-making directly aligns with BeyondTrucks' mission and capabilities to transform fleet operations," said Alf. "It's the perfect software environment for people in fleets to perform much better with AI and deliver real ROI."Unlike traditional TMS solutions that retrofit AI capabilities with bolt-on solutions, the BeyondTrucks AI-native platform uses a multi-tenant cloud-based architecture and deep system integrations to deliver real-time operational intelligence and automation for fleet operators. Its architecture is designed to provide fleet operations with real-time data and workflows that can be automated or augmented with AI.

About BeyondTrucks - San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native Transportation Management System to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC-2 compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI.

