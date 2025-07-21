Industry News In Brief (July 21, 2025)

MENAFN - PRovoke) MIAMI - rbb Communications has acquired Upraise Marketing + Public Relations, a San Francisco-based agency focused on B2B technology and financial services. The deal expands rbb's sector expertise and adds West Coast presence. Upraise president Tim Johnson (pictured) joins rbb's leadership team as an equity partner. Upraise will continue operating under its existing brand, with no staff changes announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.

LOS ANGELES - Drew Herdener, senior vice president of communications and corporate responsibility at Amazon, has joined the board of directors of the Lagrant Foundation. He previously served on the host committee for the foundation's scholarship programs in 2024 and 2025. At Amazon, Herdener leads communications and oversees community impact and sustainability initiatives, including food access programs, affordable housing investments, and the company's net-zero carbon commitment through the Climate Pledge.



NEW YORK - One World Associates has expanded its global presence through new partnerships and offices in London, Madrid, and Washington. The firm has partnered with Milton Advisers, a London- and Brussels-based consultancy, to enhance its capabilities in strategic communications, litigation, political strategy, and stakeholder engagement. Milton is led by Alex Walker and Louis Rynsard. OWA is also working with Guy Creighton of creative agency Topham Guerin to grow its digital strategy, creative production, and paid advertising offerings.



CHICAGO - The Travel Lifestyle Network has added new members in the UK, Argentina, and Brazil, expanding its global footprint in key travel markets. New agencies include Fox Communications in the UK, Kontextia in Argentina, and Promonde in Brazil. Each brings regional expertise in luxury travel, lifestyle, hospitality, and integrated marketing. David Zapata, executive chair of the network, said the additions offer clients more localized support in fast-growing destinations



NEW YORK - Antenna Group has launched the Conscious Compass, a proprietary brand assessment platform designed to evaluate and improve marketing effectiveness through the lens of brand consciousness. Built around eight key attributes-such as audience connection, data strategy, creative engagement, and leadership credibility-the tool analyzes brand performance using AI-driven, multi-source content evaluation. The goal is to help organizations move beyond fragmented tactics toward a fully conscious brand presence that drives measurable impact and authentic connection.