Aeries Technology Launches AI Partner Network To Accelerate Operational AI Adoption In Mid-Market Enterprises
The launch comes at a time of significant growth in the AI-enabled GCC space, which is projected to reach a market size of $211 billion by 2030. As enterprises increasingly look to Global Capability Centers not only for cost efficiency but also for innovation and transformation, Aeries is focused on enabling its clients to take advantage of practical, production-ready AI through its delivery model.
The AI Partner Network is built around enterprise-deployable tools that have been evaluated and adapted for real-world mid-market environments. Leveraging its own capabilities in software engineering, data science, and AI systems integration, Aeries works closely with selected solution providers to validate performance, customize features, and, when necessary, co-develop tools that align more precisely with functional needs. These include applications in finance automation, IT operations, HR support, cybersecurity, and analytics.
"Our approach goes beyond evaluating off-the-shelf tools," said Unni Nambiar , CTO of Aeries . "We apply technical rigor to assess how these solutions perform in client-relevant contexts-adapting or building where necessary-so that what ultimately reaches our customers is usable, scalable, and aligned with business outcomes."
Aeries' embedded role as a long-term GCC operator for PE-owned mid-market firms gives it a distinct advantage in translating AI into operational impact. By integrating partner solutions into client GCCs-alongside the core functions Aeries already manages-the company enables faster adoption and measurable outcomes without adding complexity.
The program is supported by Aeries' proprietary AI Enablement Framework for GCCs, a structured approach that benchmarks AI readiness, evaluates solution fit, and manages deployment through a single delivery layer. This ensures that AI adoption is not only technically feasible but also governed, scalable, and aligned with transformation goals.
About Aeries Technology
Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.
