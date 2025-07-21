Sunrun Dispatches Emergency Power To Help Prevent Grid Blackouts During Energy Shortages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amid emergency conditions from summer heat and power generation shortfalls, Sunrun answers urgent utility requests to dispatch energy from home batteries to improve grid reliability

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, has begun dispatching more than 37,000 home batteries to provide emergency power to Puerto Rico's grid operator to address insufficient centralized electricity generation coinciding with increased demand due to high temperatures. The additional energy provided by Sunrun's distributed power plant relieves grid strain and helps prevent rotating blackouts.

Sunrun's enrolled dispatchable power capacity has increased more than tenfold since last summer to support the island's struggling grid. From July through October this year, electric utility operator LUMA expects more than 75 energy shortfall events requiring Sunrun's fleet of batteries to dispatch energy-with each dispatch bolstering the grid for four consecutive hours.

LUMA confirms that Sunrun, in combination with other aggregators, provided enough energy during several recent evenings to overcome significant generation shortages. This influx of on-demand, grid-saving power from home batteries provides a clear example of the impact and benefit of distributed power plants.

“We celebrate a major energy milestone,” LUMA said in a public post .“This collaboration helped address a generation shortfall of nearly 50 MW, assisting in preventing multiple load shedding events and keeping the lights on longer in many communities around the island.”

“The aging grid and intense weather patterns in many parts of the country, including Puerto Rico, mean that our dispatchable power is of critical importance,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.“It's going to be a very difficult summer, which is why Sunrun has ramped up our dispatch capabilities, using tens of thousands of home batteries to support the grid and people of Puerto Rico. Our many distributed power plants-active in states across the country-provide the same grid function as a natural gas peaker plant by delivering affordable, reliable power exactly when the grid needs it.”

Sunrun customers will earn a minimum of approximately $200 per battery for participating in the distributed power plant. Customers can earn more money by adjusting the battery settings to send more energy to the grid and retain less for personal backup. Sunrun will also earn revenue for operating the distributed power plant.

