Rosneft condemns EU’s sanctions of India’s largest oil refineries

2025-07-21 07:54:34
(MENAFN) Rosneft has strongly criticized the European Union’s recent move to sanction one of India’s largest oil refineries, labeling the decision as both “unjustified and illegal.”

The sanctions target the Vadinar refinery, India’s second biggest, which is operated by Nayara Energy—a joint venture between Indian partners and the Russian oil giant, which holds a 49% ownership stake.

“Rosneft Oil Company considers the European Union’s decision to impose restrictive measures on the Indian refinery of Nayara Energy as unjustified and illegal,” the firm stated in an official release.

The company further asserted that “these sanctions are yet another example of extraterritorial implementation of politically motivated restrictions that blatantly violate international law and infringe on the economic interests of a sovereign state.”


Rosneft also argued that the EU's actions against Nayara Energy reflect broader patterns of unfair trade behavior and economic pressure disguised as geopolitical strategy.

The sanctions are part of the European Union’s 18th package of punitive measures against Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In addition to targeting Nayara Energy, the EU also extended penalties to India’s flag registry—the national record of all vessels operating under the Indian flag.

The Vadinar refinery, with an annual processing capacity of 20 million tons, plays a significant role in refining Russian crude. According to reports, the EU itself is a notable customer of the refined products produced at this facility.

