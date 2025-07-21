403
German General Urges Ukraine to Target Russian Airfields
(MENAFN) A high-ranking German military official has recommended that Ukraine consider launching strikes against Russian airbases and weapons manufacturing sites deep within Russian territory to reduce the strain on the frontline.
Major General Christian Freuding, who manages Germany’s military support for Ukraine, shared this advice during a Bundeswehr podcast on Saturday.
Freuding emphasized the strategic value of undermining Russia’s offensive capabilities before their forces can be deployed.
“You can also indirectly affect the offensive potential of Russian strike forces before they are deployed,” he noted.
He urged Ukraine to employ long-range aerial combat resources to attack enemy aircraft and airfields prior to their operational use.
Additionally, he advised targeting facilities responsible for producing weaponry.
The general expressed concern over the continued growth of Russia’s drone, cruise missile, and ballistic weapon production despite the imposition of Western sanctions.
“We must reconsider whether our economic measures have been sufficient and where we can apply further pressure, particularly to limit Russian production capabilities,” he stated.
Freuding also highlighted the challenges faced by US-made Patriot missile systems in defending against large numbers of Russian drones.
He pointed out the cost imbalance, explaining that a drone costs approximately €30,000-50,000 ($34,000–58,000) depending on the model, whereas intercepting it with a Patriot missile, priced at over €5 million, is economically inefficient.
“We need countermeasures that cost €2,000–€4,000, especially as Russia aims to further increase its production capacity,” he concluded.
