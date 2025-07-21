Ecuador Construction Industry Report 2025 Mega-Project Pipeline Promises Robust Construction Growth From 2026 To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ecuador's construction industry is forecast to grow by 3.8% in 2025, with average annual growth of 4.6% from 2026 to 2029, driven by significant power and infrastructure investments. The government's plan for oil output expansion and a $2.43 billion renewable energy project will fuel sector development, per the Construction in Ecuador – Country Briefing (H1 2025) report.

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecuador Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Ecuador to expand by 3.8% in real terms in 2025 and register average annual growth of 4.6% from 2026 to 2029, driven by power investments in both petrochemical and renewable industries.

Ecuador's oil production has been gradually declining in recent years due to lack of investments, a natural decline of its oilfields, and operational issues. However, the government plans to increase national crude oil output from 475,272 barrels per day (bpd) to over 600,000 bpd in 2026, necessitating stronger industrial construction output. Markedly, in January 2025, the then acting Energy Minister reported that Ecuador expects foreign oil companies to invest approximately $42 billion in the country's oil sector over the next five years.

Although, in the longer term, output is expected to curtail to approximately 395,644 bpd in 2028 as carbon-intensive energy give way to renewable energy developments. In February 2025, Ecuador's government unveiled a $2.43 billion electric power expansion plan for the period of 2025-2030; the plan aims to add 1,471MW in new renewable energy capacity from hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal sources, with a notable focus on solar power, accounting for 963MW and $913 million in investment.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.6%, between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in mining, ports, energy and transport projects. In February 2025, DP World - a logistics and supply chain solutions based in Dubai - has begun work on an expansion of its berth at the Port of Posorja in Ecuador. This expansion will include the addition of 232.5m of dock, increasing the terminal's total berth length to 700 meters. The total cost of the expansion is estimated at $140 million.

The Construction in Ecuador - Country Briefing (H1 2025) report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Ecuador's construction industry, including:



Ecuador's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Ecuador's construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Ecuador, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900