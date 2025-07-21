ETHRANSACTION Launches Dual-Yield Cloud Mining Contracts To Obtain Daily Fixed Income And Token Upside Amid The Continuing Rise Of XRP
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ripple (XRP) surged more than 22% in the past 24 hours to a new high of $3.65, pushing daily trading volume to over $22.3 billion, ETHRANSACTION has launched a dual yield mining contract to benefit its users more by yielding XRP. The rise was driven by the passage of landmark cryptocurrency legislation by the U.S. Congress, including the Genius Act and the Digital Markets Clarification Act, and the general upward trend of major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Against this market momentum, global cloud mining platform ETHRANSACTION announced the launch of a new dual-yield mining contract compatible with XRP, allowing investors to earn a fixed daily income and enjoy the benefits of rising token prices. The platform supports direct investment in XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE and other major cryptocurrencies without any mining hardware or technical expertise.
The new ETHRANSACTION model allows users to:
Earn a fixed daily payout in USD
Withdraw using the same cryptocurrency they invested
Get additional returns if the token appreciates during the contract period
XRP Highlights – Last 24 Hours
XRP hits new high: XRP rises more than 22% to hit $3.65, market cap exceeds $216 billion
Legislative tailwind: US lawmakers pass key cryptocurrency bill supporting market transparency and stablecoin regulation
Derivatives surge: XRP futures open interest tops $10.5 billion, indicating strong institutional participation
Flexible mining contracts to meet every budget need (Updated July 2025)
ETHRANSACTION offers a variety of XRP-based cloud mining contracts designed for flexibility, predictable income, and effective risk management:
⦁WhatsMiner M30S【Daily Sign-in Rewards】: Investment amount: $19, total net profit: $19+$0.9.
⦁Avalon Manufacturing A1346【Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100+$18.
⦁ ElphaPex DG Home1 contract plan: investment amount: $600, total net profit: $600 + $52.5.
⦁ Antminer L7 contract plan: investment amount: $1,300, total net profit: $1,300 + $236.6.
⦁ Antminer T21 contract plan: investment amount: $3,700, total net profit: $3,700 + $1,021.2.
(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the ETHRANSACTION official website.)
Green infrastructure, zero barriers
ETHRANSACTION operates 100% online , providing instant contract activation and real-time income dashboards. The platform is accessible via web and mobile devices, supporting users in more than 100 countries.
Key features include:
No hardware required
Crypto-based investment options, including XRP
Environmentally sustainable operations powered by renewable energy
Fully automated payments and multi-language support
About ETHRANSACTION
ETHRANSACTION is a global leader in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, offering automated short-term mining contracts powered by renewable energy. ETHRANSACTION supports mainstream digital assets such as XRP, BTC, ETH and DOGE, providing transparent, secure and sustainable mining income for users of different experience levels, without any hardware or expertise.
