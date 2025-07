Africa Finance Corporation Secures Inaugural AED 937.5 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan Backed By United Arab Emirates (UAE) Banks

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) ( ), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, has secured an inaugural Sustainability-Linked Term Loan Facility, marking a significant milestone in the Corporation's innovative funding strategy and deepening its financial ties with the UAE.

The AED 937.50 million (US$255 million) facility reflects AFC's commitment to use financial innovation tools to optimise funding for transformative infrastructure. Along with further expanding AFC's geographical funding base, the transaction aligns future borrowing costs with measurable environmental outcomes through predefined Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs). The structure allows AFC to benefit from reduced loan costs upon achieving key sustainability targets, signaling to investors and stakeholders the importance of environmental responsibility to its infrastructure investment mandate.

The loan facility was anchored by a syndicate of prominent UAE-based financial institutions. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank PSC, and the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C.) acted as Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (IMLABs). Mashreqbank PSC additionally served as Global Coordinator and Documentation Agent, while First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC acted as Sustainability Coordinator and Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) acted as the Facility Agent.

“This facility represents a key milestone in AFC's journey,” said Banji Fehintola , Executive Board Member&Head, Financial Services, AFC.“By tapping the UAE Dirham market and embedding sustainability performance into our funding terms, we are not only diversifying our funding sources but also aligning our financing strategy with our mission to catalyse infrastructure-driven economic growth and industrial development across Africa. This transaction is a testament to the strength of our partnerships in the UAE and our continued commitment to sustainable infrastructure development across Africa.”

This facility builds on AFC's strong momentum in diversified and sustainable capital raising. Following a record US$1.16 billion syndicated loan in 2024, AFC debuted a US$500 million hybrid capital issuance and a US$400 million Murabaha facility in 2025. The Corporation also expanded its climate finance instruments - having issued a CHF150 million Green Bond in 2020, and in 2024, pioneering Green Shares with a US$30 million equity investment from the African Development Bank. These efforts complement AFC's strategic stake in Lekela Power, through Infinity, forming Africa's largest renewable energy platform with over 1 GW of clean power capacity, reaching 1.2 million homes and avoiding 7.9 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile: +234 1 279 9654

Email: ...

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 45 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.