Uzbekchinese Pact Secures Three Decades Of Clean Energy
The project became possible thanks to agreements signed earlier between the Agency for Waste Management and Circular Economy Development under the Ministry of Ecology of Uzbekistan and the Chinese Shanghai SUS Environment LLC company, one of the world's leading environmental technology operators.
The cooperation agreements were signed by Sharifbek Khasanov, Director of the Agency, and Long Ji Sheng, CEO of the Chinese company. The parties agreed to implement innovative waste-to-energy projects using thermal incineration technologies.
According to the agreements on electricity purchase and municipal solid waste supply, the project company will have a guaranteed right to sell the generated electricity to Uzenergosotish JSC for 30 years.
Shanghai SUS Environment LLC has attracted a total investment of $150 million for the project in the Samarkand region. The facility is expected to process 1,500 tons of waste per day and generate 240 million kWh of electricity annually. The project is also notable for creating 150 to 200 new jobs. The investor plans to commission the facility between 2025 and 2027.
These initiatives are in line with the principles of the green economy, contributing to Uzbekistan's environmental sustainability and supporting the creation of a clean and healthy environment for future generations.
