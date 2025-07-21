EQT To Acquire Adevinta's Spanish Online Classifieds Businesses



The EQT X fund has agreed to acquire Adevinta's Spanish operations ("Adevinta Spain"), including leading Spanish online classifieds platforms such as Coches, InfoJobs, Milanuncios, Fotocasa, and Habitaclia

Adevinta Spain's underlying markets are supported by favourable secular megatrends in their respective verticals, such as an increasing shift from offline to online marketing, as well as significant value to customers driven by the platforms' strong brand recognition EQT will support the continued growth momentum of the various platforms, capitalizing on EQT's strong digital expertise, "local with locals" approach, and extensive global track record in the online classifieds sector

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT X fund (or "EQT") has agreed to acquire Adevinta's Spanish operations from Aurelia Netherlands TargetCo B.V.

Adevinta Spain encompasses some of Spain's most well-established online classifieds platforms, including Coches, InfoJobs, Milanuncios, Fotocasa, and Habitaclia:



Coches , Spain's leading digital automotive classifieds platform, supports approximately 7,000 dealers and 20 million monthly visitors by providing an online vehicles marketplace for car owners and buyers.

InfoJobs is Spain's leading online job marketplace, connecting a broad base of candidates with an extensive network of employers.

Fotocasa and Habitaclia support real estate agents as well as home buyers and sellers in Spain by providing an online real estate classifieds marketplace. Milanuncios is one of Spain's largest general classifieds platforms, allowing users to buy and sell goods and services across various categories including consumer goods, vehicles, and other categories

EQT will support Adevinta Spain's growth as it transforms into a fully independent company by accelerating product innovation, improving customer experience, and expanding AI and technology infrastructure. EQT will work closely with the leadership teams of the various platforms to support their long-term strategy.

This acquisition builds on EQT's track record in the online classifieds sector globally and its long-standing presence in Spain. Recent transactions in the region include the acquisition of Universidad Europea, a leading private higher education platform in Spain and Portugal, and a growth investment in TravelPerk, a leading global travel and expense management platform based in Barcelona.

Bert Janssens, Co-Head of Private Capital Europe & North America at EQT , said: "Adevinta Spain represents a highly thematic investment within one of EQT's core sub-sectors, consumer internet. This investment reflects our strategy of backing high-growth platforms and partnering with world-class Management teams. We're impressed by the businesses and look forward to supporting Adevinta Spain and its leadership team as they enter this next phase of growth."

"Adevinta Spain's platforms are leaders in their respective verticals in Spain, which gives them a promising base from which to further grow," said Carlos Santana, Partner and Head of Spain & Italy Private Capital at EQT . "We're excited to partner with the Management teams to help them scale, modernize and continue delivering value to Spanish customers and businesses."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. It is expected to close during Q1 2026. With this transaction, EQT X is expected to be 60 – 65 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

Clifford Chance served as legal counsel to EQT and Ernst & Young as financial, tax and carve-out advisor.

