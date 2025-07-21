403
Anti-immigration demonstrations erupt in Poland
(MENAFN) Anti-immigration protests took place in around 80 cities across Poland on Saturday, according to local media reports. The largest gathering drew approximately 3,000 participants.
The demonstrations were organized by the Confederation Liberty and Independence, a coalition of right-wing political groups known for their strong opposition to both the EU and its migration policies.
In Katowice, about 3,000 people gathered, with police confirming that the majority of protesters were men, many affiliated with football fan groups. Videos from the event show demonstrators waving Polish flags and chanting anti-immigration slogans, including holding banners that read: “Refugees NOT welcome.”
Speaking at a rally in Bialystok, Confederation co-leader Krzysztof Bosak accused the EU and NATO member Germany of pushing migrants across the Polish border. He claimed Polish border forces are overwhelmed and understaffed, making it difficult to control illegal immigration.
Some protests held moments of silence in memory of a 24-year-old Polish woman recently killed in Torun. A 19-year-old Colombian national has been charged with her murder.
Anti-immigration sentiments have intensified in Poland. Local community groups have begun forming ‘citizen patrols’ to block or turn back migrants at the borders.
Earlier this month, Warsaw reinstated border checks with neighboring EU countries Germany and Lithuania and deployed additional troops to curb illegal immigration. Polish officials have accused Berlin of forcing thousands of migrants across their shared border.
