Ethiopia To Launch Its First Domestic Credit Card--Powered By Openway And Sanupay

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark development for East Africa's financial sector, SanuPay , a next-generation third-party payment processor licensed and headquartered in the UAE, has partnered with OpenWay , a global leader in digital payments software, to launch Ethiopia's first domestic credit card . This rollout marks a pivotal shift in the country's move toward a formalized and digitally enabled financial infrastructure.

The new credit card ecosystem is powered by the Way4 platform from OpenWay, which provides end-to-end solutions for issuing, acquiring, switching, and mobile wallets. SanuPay will issue 4 million debit and prepaid cards and 5,000 Visa and Mastercard credit cards , while operating 10,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals and 200 ATMs nationwide-all running on Way4. The first domestic credit cards are expected to be issued by Oromia Bank , which also plans to introduce a co-branded loyalty card with Sheba Miles .

Supporting the infrastructure behind this nationwide rollout is SantimPay , a licensed payment system operator under the National Bank of Ethiopia. With a mission to build a cashless and connected economy, SantimPay ensures local transaction switching and processing is secure, efficient, and compliant.

SanuPay's ambitions extend regionally. In Kenya , the company is collaborating with regional banks and fintechs to modernise card processing, remittances, and cross-border payments . In Rwanda , SanuPay will empower fintechs with tools to issue virtual cards , implement tokenisation , launch digital wallets , and integrate mobile payments .

OpenWay's Way4 platform has already proven its effectiveness in Africa through partnerships with institutions such as Equity Bank . Its modular design and configurability without coding-95% of functionality can be deployed without custom development-make it ideal for rapidly evolving markets.

"We have selected the best-in-class solution to provide best-in-class payment services in Ethiopia," said Alfred Gachaga, CEO at SanuPay . "Partnering with OpenWay and deploying Way4 enables a resilient, scalable, and compliant infrastructure that supports Africa's digital financial transformation."

"This collaboration with SanuPay reflects our commitment to empowering innovative financial institutions across Africa," said Hermann Mike, Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, at OpenWay . "Way4 enables Ethiopia's first domestic credit card while laying the foundation for a modern, inclusive, and interoperable payments landscape."

This initiative represents a replicable model for regional fintech growth-homegrown, scalable, and ready to shape Africa's next-generation payments ecosystem.

SOURCE OpenWay Europe SA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED