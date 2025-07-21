403
More than 100 British spies, commandos exposed in data breach
(MENAFN) The identities of more than 100 British MI6 agents, special forces operatives, and other military personnel were exposed in a significant data breach that was kept hidden from the public for years, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.
The breach, tied to a leak from the UK Defense Ministry related to Afghanistan, had been concealed under a court-imposed superinjunction. That order was lifted on Tuesday by a High Court judge, finally allowing the media to report on the incident.
Following the ruling, several news organizations revealed that the leaked data contained the names of over 100 British military and intelligence officials, including members of MI6 and special forces, the BBC confirmed on Thursday.
The breach originated in February 2022, when the UK Defense Ministry accidentally sent an email containing a spreadsheet with personal details of nearly 19,000 Afghans who had worked with the British during the US-led war in Afghanistan. These individuals had applied for UK resettlement out of fear of Taliban retaliation.
The situation escalated the following year when parts of the leaked data surfaced on Facebook, accompanied by threats to release the rest. In response, the UK government secured a gag order and quietly established a secret relocation program for those affected. However, according to the BBC, the individuals involved were not notified about the breach, despite the risks to their safety.
Judge Justice Chamberlain, who lifted the injunction, noted that the total costs of relocating thousands of Afghans and their families to the UK and providing housing could run into billions of pounds. To date, 4,500 people have been relocated under the program, the BBC reported.
UK Defense Secretary John Healey has issued a formal apology to those affected by the leak, acknowledging that he cannot confirm whether anyone was harmed as a result.
