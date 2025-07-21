KOSPET Launches Magic Series Smartwatches, Designed For Daily Motion And Urban Style
Lightweight design with detail.
Crafted with a polished stainless steel body and a rotating crown for intuitive control, Magic Series features a high-resolution display with scratch resistance, anti-fingerprint coating, and wet-touch support. Straps come in liquid silicone, magnetic, or knitted options to match any setting-whether that's a morning workout or an evening dinner out.
Health and fitness with clarity.
Magic Series supports a full suite of 180 sport modes to match any lifestyle. This includes 16 specialized ApexMotion sport modes-optimized for higher precision during dynamic activities such as badminton, cycling, and swimming-designed to deliver enhanced data accuracy and more responsive tracking. The remaining modes span a wide range of everyday and niche activities, covering everything from brisk walking to freestyle training. Backed by a 4PD optical sensor, Magic Series delivers real-time monitoring of heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep, helping users better understand their physical condition across all types of movement.
Precision where it matters.
Dual-frequency GNSS and six-satellite positioning provide fast, accurate route tracking, making it reliable even in dense cityscapes, parks, or remote trails.
Designed to match your rhythm.
The interface includes a variety of built-in and customizable watch faces, album-style personalization, and modular layout adjustments-designed to make the smartwatch feel more like yours.
Availability and launch offer.
To celebrate the launch, the Magic Series is available for a limited-time price of $129.99 (originally $149.99) through KOSPET ' s official website ( ) and Amazon stores .
About KOSPET
KOSPET stands at the forefront of rugged outdoor smartwatch innovation. From launching the first 4G Android smartwatch to pioneering rugged wearables tailored for women, KOSPET continues to integrate cutting-edge technology into devices that enhance both daily life and outdoor adventures.
