US ICE Intensifies Immigration Enforcement
(MENAFN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced that it will arrest individuals living in the country illegally, irrespective of their criminal record or lack of it.
This decision, as stated by the agency’s acting director Todd Lyons on Sunday, includes an increased focus on penalizing employers who hire unauthorized workers.
ICE, under directives from the Trump administration, has reinstated extensive immigration enforcement practices.
These practices include what are known as collateral arrests—detaining undocumented immigrants without criminal records who are found during larger operations. These measures had been limited during the Biden administration.
Lyons expressed frustration over the current situation, noting, “What’s, again, frustrating for me is the fact that we would love to focus on these criminal aliens that are inside a jail facility.”
He explained that local and state law enforcement agencies have already classified these individuals as public safety threats, detaining them in correctional facilities.
However, Lyons explained that the increase in community arrests is due to state and city policies that act as sanctuaries, refusing to surrender noncitizen inmates to ICE.
This leaves the agency with no choice but to conduct operations in local neighborhoods. “I’d much rather focus all of our limited resources on that...but we do have to go out into the community,” Lyons added.
According to internal government data reviewed by a news agency, ICE deported nearly 150,000 individuals in the first half of 2025, including approximately 70,000 with criminal convictions—many of which were minor offenses.
