NVIT Secures TWC's CSC License, Opens Aug 18 AI/Cloud Cohort, And Launches Jerichoai To Obliterate Cloud & Finops Waste

- John Enoh, NVIT President & CEOFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold stride toward reshaping the future of workforce development and intelligent cloud infrastructure, New Vision Institute of Technology, Inc. (NVIT ) proudly announces three monumental achievements: official licensure by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the opening of enrollment for its highly anticipated August 18th AI and Cloud training cohort, and the revolutionary launch of JerichoAI , a proprietary, autonomous AI-native FinOps platform that promises to slash cloud and AI operational costs across industries.Official TWC License: NVIT Is Now an Authorized Texas Career School and CollegeNVIT has been granted full authorization by the Texas Workforce Commission to operate as a licensed Career School and College (TWC Certificate #S6776), effective April 28, 2025 through April 27, 2026. This milestone affirms NVIT's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, regulatory compliance, and its mission to produce job-ready graduates equipped with future-proof skills.Located at 6475 Preston Road, Suite 201, Frisco, TX 75034, NVIT is now formally recognized as a premier training institution for AI, Cloud, and DevOps engineering. This approval signals not only credibility but a powerful endorsement from the State of Texas-solidifying NVIT's place at the forefront of industry-aligned education.“This certification marks the beginning of a new era,” said John Enoh, NVIT Founder.“We are not just an AI specialized Career school and College-we are a launchpad for careers that will shape the AI-powered world.”August 18th Cohort Enrollment Now Open: Learn, Build, and Lead in AI & CloudNVIT is now accepting applications for its August 18th cohort of immersive, real-world AI and Cloud programs. Designed to move beyond theoretical instruction, NVIT's curriculum provides 100% hands-on, project-based training in:Artificial Intelligence & Machine LearningCloud Engineering (AWS, Azure, GCP)FinOps & DevOps AutomationLLM & API Integration ProjectsWith global demand for AI/ML and cloud professionals exploding, NVIT's curriculum bridges the gap between in-demand skills and career success. Students engage with real-world tools, real-time cloud environments, and cutting-edge tech stacks-all while building job-ready portfolios from day one.Aspiring engineers, product managers, and cloud specialists can apply today by visiting courses . Seats are limited for this high-impact program built for the next generation of digital leaders.Introducing JerichoAI: The World's First AI-Native FinOps CommanderNVIT is proud to unveil JerichoAI, a revolutionary in-house developed FinOps platform that is set to disrupt how organizations manage and optimize their cloud and AI infrastructure costs.JerichoAI is a fully autonomous AI agent that identifies, diagnoses, and eliminates inefficiencies in real time-across multi-cloud environments and AI workloads. It's not a dashboard. It's not a set of recommendations. It's an intelligent AI teammate that acts instantly, saving organizations 30–85% in operational costs within hours.Why JerichoAI Is a Game-Changer:Multi-Cloud IntelligenceIntegrates seamlessly with AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM Cloud, OCI, and more-providing a single source of truth across all platforms.LLM and API Usage OptimizationAutomatically reduces token waste and minimizes compute overuse in AI-heavy applications using proprietary algorithms and real-time insights.Autonomous AI Action EngineWith one click, teams can instruct JerichoAI to“shut down unused resources,”“optimize GPU clusters,” or“reduce API costs”-all while preserving mission-critical performance.Human + AI CollaborationEvery JerichoAI deployment includes dedicated FinOps specialists from NVIT to guide execution, ensuring maximum savings and alignment with business goals.“Cloud waste is eating into the margins of startups and enterprise AI teams alike,” Enoh added.“JerichoAI is the world's first FinOps Commander that doesn't just report waste-it eliminates it, autonomously.”Built on Microsoft Fabric's medallion lakehouse architecture and powered by the proprietary NVIT's JerichoAI LLM, this solution is engineered for AI/ML startups, SaaS companies, and cloud-intensive organizations that demand precision, savings, and scale.JerichoAI is now live. Visionary companies can start today by visiting and unleashing the future of cost optimization.

