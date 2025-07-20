Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Md Ala Uddin: Founder & CEO of Zero2codes | Bangladesh’s Rising Tech Entrepreneur and Software Engineer


(MENAFN- Al Jazira) Md Ala Uddin is a talented software engineer, competitive programmer, and the visionary Founder & CEO of Zero2codes, a fast-growing technology startup based in Bangladesh. Currently pursuing a degree in Computer Science and Engineering at BGC Trust University Bangladesh (BGCTUB), Ala Uddin is widely recognized for his expertise in web development, problem-solving, and leadership in the Bangladeshi tech ecosystem.

As a passionate coder, Ala Uddin has earned significant accolades including a 3-star rating on CodeChef and recognition as an ICPC Asia Dhaka Regionalist. These achievements demonstrate his strong analytical skills and dedication to competitive programming. His involvement in prestigious contests like ICPC highlights his problem-solving ability and positions him as a rising star among Bangladesh’s young developers.

Beyond his personal accomplishments, Md Ala Uddin is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of programmers in Bangladesh. Through Zero2codes, he provides comprehensive coding bootcamps, mentorship, and hands-on project training designed to help beginners transition into skilled software engineers. The startup focuses on bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, supporting students and tech enthusiasts to build impactful digital products.

Ala Uddin’s technical expertise spans modern web technologies including React.js, Next.js, Node.js, TypeScript, PostgreSQL, and AWS cloud services. He continually explores emerging fields such as artificial intelligence integration and secure video streaming platforms to innovate practical solutions for the market.

As a lifelong learner and tech advocate, Md Ala Uddin is not only shaping his own career but also contributing significantly to the growth of Bangladesh’s technology sector. His leadership, vision, and technical prowess have made him an influential figure among young entrepreneurs and developers.

If you are searching for a dedicated software engineer, a competitive programmer with a proven track record, or a visionary founder making waves in Bangladesh’s tech startup ecosystem, Md Ala Uddin is a name to watch.

