403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Commercial Property Insurers FM Expands Footprint in India with New, Innovative Centre in Bengaluru
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, India, July 18, 2025—FM, one of the world’s leading commercial property insurers, today announced it will open a new centre in Bengaluru as part of its expansion in India. With this significant investment, FM aims to bolster its global operations by building a centre of excellence in Bengaluru that will augment FM’s science and artificial intelligence capabilities, enhance client risk engineering services, and serve as a springboard for regional growth.
Strategically located in Bengaluru, known for its deep talent pool and robust innovation ecosystem, FM’s centre is designed to drive collaboration across global teams, support regional operations, and accelerate the development of science-based solutions and artificial intelligence capabilities that enable clients to better manage risk and enhance business resilience. The Bengaluru facility will include a client experience centre, where FM clients, prospects, colleagues, and partners can receive training and learn about FM’s science and research capabilities and unique approach to identifying science-based risk-mitigation and loss prevention solutions.
The initiative comes as India continues to rise as a global economic powerhouse and manufacturing destination, making it a natural choice for FM’s next phase of growth.
Complementing the Bengaluru expansion, FM will also open a new sales office in Mumbai later this year. The Mumbai office will help the company strengthen its presence in the country’s financial capital, bringing it closer to key clients and decision-makers in one of India’s most dynamic business hubs. FM has maintained a presence in India since 2003, and these latest moves signal a deepened commitment to supporting Indian and regional clients with localized expertise and a global knowledge network.
To lead this ambitious initiative, FM has appointed Srini Krishnamurthy to senior vice president, FM India. Based in Bengaluru, Krishnamurthy will report to Randy Hodge, chief operating officer of FM, and oversee the execution of FM India’s multi-year vision—including site operations, cross-functional team leadership, and infrastructure development. To support the expansion, FM plans to increase headcount in India and will offer career opportunities for a variety of roles.
“India is not just a growth market—it’s becoming a global centre for innovation, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and talent,” said Krishnamurthy. “The Bengaluru centre represents a critical step in FM’s mission to build science-based solutions that empower our clients to manage risk and thrive in an increasingly complex world. This is more than a regional investment; it’s a global commitment to resilience, backed by world-class talent and deep client collaboration.”
FM’s expansion in Bengaluru and Mumbai highlights the company’s commitment to support clients in high-growth regions—while tapping into one of the richest engineering and technology talent pools in the world.
Strategically located in Bengaluru, known for its deep talent pool and robust innovation ecosystem, FM’s centre is designed to drive collaboration across global teams, support regional operations, and accelerate the development of science-based solutions and artificial intelligence capabilities that enable clients to better manage risk and enhance business resilience. The Bengaluru facility will include a client experience centre, where FM clients, prospects, colleagues, and partners can receive training and learn about FM’s science and research capabilities and unique approach to identifying science-based risk-mitigation and loss prevention solutions.
The initiative comes as India continues to rise as a global economic powerhouse and manufacturing destination, making it a natural choice for FM’s next phase of growth.
Complementing the Bengaluru expansion, FM will also open a new sales office in Mumbai later this year. The Mumbai office will help the company strengthen its presence in the country’s financial capital, bringing it closer to key clients and decision-makers in one of India’s most dynamic business hubs. FM has maintained a presence in India since 2003, and these latest moves signal a deepened commitment to supporting Indian and regional clients with localized expertise and a global knowledge network.
To lead this ambitious initiative, FM has appointed Srini Krishnamurthy to senior vice president, FM India. Based in Bengaluru, Krishnamurthy will report to Randy Hodge, chief operating officer of FM, and oversee the execution of FM India’s multi-year vision—including site operations, cross-functional team leadership, and infrastructure development. To support the expansion, FM plans to increase headcount in India and will offer career opportunities for a variety of roles.
“India is not just a growth market—it’s becoming a global centre for innovation, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and talent,” said Krishnamurthy. “The Bengaluru centre represents a critical step in FM’s mission to build science-based solutions that empower our clients to manage risk and thrive in an increasingly complex world. This is more than a regional investment; it’s a global commitment to resilience, backed by world-class talent and deep client collaboration.”
FM’s expansion in Bengaluru and Mumbai highlights the company’s commitment to support clients in high-growth regions—while tapping into one of the richest engineering and technology talent pools in the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment