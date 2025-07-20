Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $2.42 (3.22 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $72.82 per barrel.

The peak valuation within the specified timeframe reached $74.06 per barrel, whereas the trough valuation was recorded at $72.18 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $71.55 per barrel, which is $2.48 (3.35 percent) less than last week. The highest price totaled $72.86 per barrel, and the lowest was $70.87 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil decreased to an average of $58.08 per barrel, moving downwards by $1.06 (1.79 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $58.56 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $57.17 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $0.89 (1.24 percent) to $70.93 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $71.46 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $70.01 per barrel.