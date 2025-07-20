VEU Rebates Are Changing - Here's How Climate Green Keeps You Ahead

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 19, 2025 2:45 am - Victoria's VEU rebate program is evolving - but Climate Green, a fully accredited provider, is keeping homeowners ahead of the curve.

As the Victorian Government prepares to introduce key changes to the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, Climate Green, a fully accredited VEU provider, is stepping up to help homeowners and businesses stay ahead - with seamless service, compliant installations, and maximum rebate support.

The VEU program has helped thousands of Victorians cut their energy bills and reduce carbon emissions by switching to energy-efficient solutions. However, new guidelines, rebate values, and product eligibility criteria are expected to roll out in the coming months - creating confusion for consumers and potential roadblocks for unaccredited installers.

Climate Green, known for its trusted delivery of heat pump, air conditioning, and solar panel installations, is committed to keeping customers informed and protected during this transition.

“Our team is constantly monitoring VEU updates and adjusting our processes to ensure our clients never miss a rebate opportunity,” said [Spokesperson Name], Director of Climate Green.“Being accredited means we're not only approved to deliver installations - we're also trusted to keep our customers compliant and informed.”

From replacing gas water heaters with VEU-approved heat pumps to offering high-efficiency reverse cycle air conditioners and solar solutions, Climate Green continues to lead Victoria's clean energy transition.

What Climate Green Offers:

Fully VEU-accredited installation services

Up-to-date rebate advice and eligibility checks

Compliance-backed paperwork handled on your behalf

Expert installations across Melbourne and regional Victoria

A focus on eco-friendly, electric-first upgrades

With many providers still relying on third-party rebate partners or outdated rebate information, Climate Green stands apart as a direct, transparent, and fully compliant service provider - ensuring no surprises, hidden costs, or missed savings.

“Whether rebates go up, down, or change eligibility, our promise remains the same: Climate Green customers will always be first to benefit - and never left behind.”

