Innovation Hub For Health, Fitness & Sports Established In DYSS

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The Directorate of Youth Services and Sports has established an Innovation Hub for Health, Fitness and Sports to realize the J&K Sports Policy vision. The announcement was made by Director General Anuradha Gupta during a strategic meeting with officers and field officials of the department in her office chamber at Wazirbagh here on Saturday.

“The hub will design strategies to implement the mission 'Sports for All Fitness for All' as envisioned in the J&K Sports Policy,” DYSS said in a statement.“This will include creation of Health, Fitnesss and Sports clubs in schools for encouraging children to adopt healthy life style habits.

“It will also devise strategies to encourage daily fitness activities among all age groups, adventure sports promotion and equal opportunities for all genders. A pioneering Physical Fitness Progress Card (PFPC) will monitor student health alongside academics.”

“Key decisions include launch of 'Plants for Nutrition' campaign in schools on pilot basis where nutritional plants shall be cultivated and adopted by students to help them learn about nutrition and healthy meals,” it added.

Revision of activity calendar, framing of non Sports activity calendar, creation of pool of outstanding sportspersons, Sports library, etc., were among other vital decisions which shall be part of road map being charted by DYSS for holistic youth development through Sports and allied activities.

Read Also Fucan Sports App Launched For Live Sports Coverage In J&K DYSS Holds Sports Events Across Jammu & Kashmir

“From classroom clubs to playing fields, we're building a fitter J&K,” said the DG, stressing urgent implementation.