Innovation Hub For Health, Fitness & Sports Established In DYSS
“The hub will design strategies to implement the mission 'Sports for All Fitness for All' as envisioned in the J&K Sports Policy,” DYSS said in a statement.“This will include creation of Health, Fitnesss and Sports clubs in schools for encouraging children to adopt healthy life style habits.
“It will also devise strategies to encourage daily fitness activities among all age groups, adventure sports promotion and equal opportunities for all genders. A pioneering Physical Fitness Progress Card (PFPC) will monitor student health alongside academics.”
“Key decisions include launch of 'Plants for Nutrition' campaign in schools on pilot basis where nutritional plants shall be cultivated and adopted by students to help them learn about nutrition and healthy meals,” it added.
Revision of activity calendar, framing of non Sports activity calendar, creation of pool of outstanding sportspersons, Sports library, etc., were among other vital decisions which shall be part of road map being charted by DYSS for holistic youth development through Sports and allied activities.Read Also Fucan Sports App Launched For Live Sports Coverage In J&K DYSS Holds Sports Events Across Jammu & Kashmir
“From classroom clubs to playing fields, we're building a fitter J&K,” said the DG, stressing urgent implementation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment