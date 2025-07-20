Andy Byron's Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal May Cost Him Millions: Expert Says He May Have To Pay THIS Amount For Divorce

MENAFN - Live Mint) A feature at the Jumbotron of a Coldplay concert will cost dearly to Andy Byron, who recently had to step down as the CEO of Astronomer, a DataOps firm he helped build.

Andy was captured canoodling with his company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, on the kiss cam. A video of them draped in each other's arms and their shocked reaction to discovering themselves on the jumbotron went viral on social media.

The highlight of the scandal is that both Andy and Kristin are married and were two-timing when at the Coldplay concert.

Andy's wife, Megan, had instantly switched to her maiden name on social media after the kiss-cam scandal, setting the Internet ablaze with divorce rumours. If she indeed decides to part ways with Andy, Megan will end up being a very rich woman.

Let's talk numbers:

Andy Byron may have to part with tens of millions if his wife, Megan Kerrigan , who shares two kids with him, decides to divorce him.

According to Massachusetts's 50/50 marital laws, Megan is entitled to half of Andy's millions.

It's not clear when Andy, a former executive at Astronomer, made his fortune, but the Economic Times estimates his net worth between $20 and $70 million.



A New York Post report, citing matrimony and family lawyer Nancy Chemtob, said that the Bay State mandates that those married for more than seven years must split any assets they built together.

Talking of Andy and Megan, Nancy said,“It's obviously a long-term relationship.”

The state rules mean Andy could have to shell out tens of millions to Kerrigan, Nancy told NYP.

Kristin Cabot's divorce might not be as lucrative

Nancy Chemtob noted that Andy's affair, Kristin Cabot, may not have to split her assets 50/50 with her husband, Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot, because they seem to have been together for a relatively shorter time.

How does a prenup change things?

The lawyer highlighted that the details can get much dicier if either couple has prenuptial or postnuptial agreements. Some prenups include clauses for cheating, in which the guilty party would be ordered to pay their partner for their betrayal.

While the Coldplay concert video could serve as evidence at trial, dissolving the marriage is not necessary in Massachusetts.



Jackie Combs, Los Angeles-based matrimonial and family law Partner, told The New York Post that the courts are usually reluctant to enforce infidelity provisions.

However, if there was any“misappropriation” of marital funds to support an extramarital affair, it could influence the financial outcome of any potential divorces, Combs noted.