Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast In THESE Places Check

WB Weather Update: Sunny skies on Sunday morning. How will the weather be as the day progresses? Get the full weather update for the week

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of North and South Bengal for the next few days. According to the Eastern Meteorological Department, it may rain continuously in various districts of the state from July 19 to July 25.

According to the Meteorological Office, heavy to very heavy rainfall (07-20 cm) may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts from 19-22 July. Heavy rain (07-11 cm) may also occur in Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur.

According to the Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of rain in Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, Nadia and Murshidabad on July 20 i.e. Sunday. These districts may get drenched in heavy rain.

From 23-25 July, heavy rain may occur in all districts of South 24 Parganas, East-West Medinipur, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Purulia, Howrah. In some places, the amount of rain can reach 20 cm.

A new low pressure will form in the North Bay of Bengal on Thursday. The monsoon axis extends from Bikaner in Rajasthan to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. The monsoon axis extends from Bikaner over a deep depression in northeast Rajasthan. After Uttar Pradesh, the monsoon axis extends southeastwards over Purulia and Kanthi via Daltonganj to the Northeast Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure in southeast Uttar Pradesh has turned into a deep depression. It is located in northeast Rajasthan. It will gradually move west and northwest. According to the Meteorological Office, upper air circulation exists in these four places: Pakistan, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Central Maharashtra.

There is a possibility of scattered rain with thunderstorms in the districts of South Bengal on Sunday. There is a high chance of rain with thunderstorms in Bankura, Purulia, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts.

The possibility of rain with thunderstorms will decrease further in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in some parts of some districts. From Wednesday, the amount and extent of rain will increase in South Bengal. Heavy rain is likely on Wednesday. Heavy rain forecast in North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.

Low pressure rain across South Bengal on Thursday. The possibility of heavy rain will increase further in Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rain will occur in North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts.

There is a possibility of heavy rain or extremely heavy rain in Kerala and Mahe. Heavy to very heavy rain warning in Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim and North Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karaikal, Madhya Pradesh.