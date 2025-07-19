Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Coldplay Concert Clip Goes Viral

Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron has resigned, a statement issued by the tech company said. This comes in the wake of Byron's video with the company's HR Chief at the Coldplay concert going viral on social media.

The company said on X, "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," they said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems," the statement concluded.

The viral video showed Byron and Cabot hugging at Coldplay's recent concert in Massachusetts. The Jumbotron put the spotlight on the pair mid-concert, creating an embarrassing moment for them as they attempted to hide their faces from the public.

The idea of a CEO being involved in an extramarital affair with the company's HR chief seems to have intrigued meme-makers on social media. Meme videos spread online in no time and garnered millions of views.

Some betting platforms even speculated on Byron's future at the data services company. Screenshots were circulated from Astronomer's leadership page, where both Andy and Cabot were listed as members

After the clip was widely circulated on social media, the New York-based company issued a statement saying the matter is being investigated. They later informed that Byron was being placed on leave, while Pete DeJoy will serve as acting CEO.