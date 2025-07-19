Lula Slams US Sanctions On Brazilian Judges In Bolsonaro Case

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brasília: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday denounced US visa sanctions on judges in the coup case against former leader Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing Donald Trump ally.

"My solidarity and support go to the justices of the Supreme Federal Court, who have been affected by yet another arbitrary and completely baseless measure by the United States government," Lula said in a statement posted on X.

"The interference of one country in another's justice system is unacceptable and violates the basic principles of respect and sovereignty between nations."

Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly seeking to stay in power by overturning the 2022 election won by Lula.

Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled Friday that Bolsonaro must wear an electronic monitoring device, stay home at night and stay off social media as he awaits a verdict.

Hours later the United States revoked the visa for Moraes and his "allies" on the court, as well as their immediate family members.

"Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Both Trump and Bolsonaro have claimed to be victims of political persecution, and the former frequently verbally attacks judges at home over their rulings.