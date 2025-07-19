The 17Th Global Chinese Awards Ceremony Held In Beijing

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )The 17thceremony, titled“,” sponsored by Guojiao 1573, concluded successfully tonight at theheadquarters in Beijing. The winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Special Tribute Award, and other major accolades shared their inspiring stories, celebrating Chinese excellence and honor.







Xu Wei, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Satellite TV , said in his speech that the Global Chinese Awards has consistently documented the real journeys of Chinese people from a global perspective, exploring the cultural essence of the Chinese spirit and conveying the warmth and power of Chinese culture. He noted that this year's awardees embody unwavering self-motivation and a strong sense of unity among Chinese communities worldwide, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese culture.

Turing Award laureate Yao Qizhi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Dean of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences and the Institute of Artificial Intelligence at Tsinghua University, received the Global Chinese Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented by Xu Wei. In his remarks, Yao Qizhi stated,“I've been engaged in scientific research for over 50 years, and it's a fascinating and meaningful endeavor. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute even a small part to this great cause.” He also expressed special thanks to his wife, Chu Feng, who was present at the ceremony, for her many years of support and companionship.







Yao Qizhi, received the Global Chinese Awards Lifetime Achievement Award

Renowned writer and producer Bai Xianyong, best known for the youth-edition Kunqu The Peony Pavilion, was honored with the Global Chinese Awards Special Tribute Award. He entrusted Xiang Yong, a professor at the Peking University School of Arts and Dean of the Institute for Cultural Industries, to accept the award on his behalf. In a video message, Bai Xianyong said,“I call myself the 'captain of the Kunqu Opera volunteers,' but in reality, there is a large group of friends behind me who are passionate about preserving Chinese culture. They have been incredibly supportive and deeply involved. I accept this honor on behalf of the entire The Peony Pavilion team.”







Bai Xianyong, was honored with the Global Chinese Awards Special Tribute Award

Chen Qingquan, the first Hong Kong-based academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and distinguished chair professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, received a Global Chinese Award . The award was presented by He Xi, Chairman of China Power International Development Limited. Chen Qingquan said,“Future electric vehicles will become humanity's 'third space,' significantly improving our quality of life and well-being. Our work on electric vehicles is not only to benefit the Chinese people but also the entire world, for this generation and those to come.

Actor and singer Fei Xiang was presented with a Global Chinese Award by Chen Jianhui, Vice President of China News Service. In his acceptance speech, Fei Xiang shared,“I love the theme of the awards, ' You Bring Charm to the World ,' because the value of every individual is connected to the world. Everyone contributes to making the world a better place.” He concluded by expressing gratitude to the audiences who have supported and encouraged him over the years.

Xu Jingkun, a global sailor and the first Chinese person to complete the Vendée Globe solo non-stop round-the-world race, was presented with a Global Chinese Award by Tang Dongliang, Executive Vice General Manager of Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd. Xu Jingkun shared highlights of his journey with a few key numbers: 27,616 nautical miles sailed over 99 days and climbing the 29-meter mast three times in a single day. He became the 100th person to finish the race, often called the“Mount Everest of sailing.” Reflecting on his achievement, he said,“Chinese navigation has never been absent from history, and new routes are never found by waiting.”

The team of young builders of the Chinese Space Station received a Global Chinese Award . Yang Liwei, Deputy Chief Designer of the China Manned Space Program and national space hero, presented the award to eight representatives. Yang Liwei said,“The average age of the core team for the Chinese space station project is under 30. The future of China's space program belongs to the younger generation.”

The Chinese national table tennis team was also honored with a Global Chinese Award , presented by Xu Zhengzhong, Chairman of Bauhinia Culture Group. The team's head coach, Li Sun, accepted the award on their behalf. Li Sun emphasized that the team's success reflects the combined efforts of multiple generations and that bringing glory to the nation has always been the shared dream and goal of Chinese table tennis players.

The“ You Bring Charm to the World ” Global Chinese Awards ceremony was initiated by the Phoenix Satellite TV Group in partnership with several Chinese-language media organizations at home and abroad. The event celebrates Chinese role models who have achieved outstanding success and global influence across diverse fields. Over the past decade, more than 100 exceptional Chinese individuals have been recognized at this event.