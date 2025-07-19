New Israeli Airstrike In S. Lebanon Kills Another Hezbollah Leader

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Jul 20 (NNN-MA'AN/NNA) – The Zionist Israel Defence Forces said, it killed Ahmad Muhammad Salah, head of Hezbollah's Yohmor outpost, in southern Lebanon, in an airstrike yesterday.

Salah was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's military infrastructure sites, in the area of Yohmor, it said in a statement.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre of the Lebanese Health Ministry, said earlier in the day that, an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in the Sharabik neighbourhood of Yohmor, Nabatieh district, resulted in one death.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Abdullah Al-Hadi, a militant from Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Al-Khiam, in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli and Lebanese sources.

Since Nov 27, last year, a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States and France, has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel, putting an end to clashes that had erupted in the wake of the war in Gaza.

Despite the agreement, the Zionist Israeli army still carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are meant to eliminate“threats” posed by Hezbollah.– NNN-MA'AN/NNA