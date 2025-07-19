FM, Syrian Counterpart Hold Expanded Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Saturday held expanded talks in Amman with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, following a trilateral meeting that included U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack and officials from relevant agencies. The discussions focused on the situation in Syria and measures to reinforce a ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the day to prevent further bloodshed and safeguard the country's security and its people.Safadi and Shibani underscored the importance of consolidating the ceasefire in Syria's Sweida province and restoring peace and security, while upholding state sovereignty, the rule of law, and the safety of citizens.The two ministers reaffirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Jordan and Syria and emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation across all sectors.Safadi reiterated Jordan's firm position in support of Syria's sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and the well-being of its citizens. He rejected all forms of foreign interference in Syria's internal affairs, stressing that the country's security is integral to regional stability.Both ministers condemned repeated Israeli airstrikes and interventions in Syria, labeling them as blatant violations of international law and Syria's sovereignty. They described the actions as destabilizing and dangerous to regional peace, and a clear breach of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel.They also stressed the importance of implementing the concrete steps agreed upon during the trilateral meeting with Bark, which aim to support Syria in enforcing the ceasefire and ensuring public safety.Safadi welcomed Syria's commitment to holding accountable those responsible for abuses against civilians in Sweida and expressed support for efforts to restore law, order, and state authority across the province and all Syrian territories, while rejecting violence, sectarianism, incitement, and hate speech.Shibani praised Jordan's efforts under the leadership of King Abdullah II in supporting Syria's reconstruction on a foundation that preserves the country's unity, sovereignty, and the rights of all its people.During the trilateral meeting, Safadi, Shibani, and Barrack discussed the developments in Syria and agreed on a series of practical steps to support the newly agreed ceasefire around Sweida. The measures include deploying Syrian security forces in the province, releasing detainees held by all parties, fostering local reconciliation efforts, promoting civil peace, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.