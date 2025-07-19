Moonbull Launches Whitelist For Upcoming Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Ahead Of Presale

Early Access Offers Bonus Allocation, Exclusive Staking, and Private Roadmap Insights for Whitelisted Participants

NEW YORK, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonBull ($MOBU), an Ethereum-based meme coin project, has officially opened its whitelist to the public ahead of its presale launch. This early access phase offers selected participants the opportunity to acquire tokens at the lowest available price, along with exclusive benefits including bonus allocations, staking rewards, and insider roadmap access.







The whitelist phase, now live at , is being operated on a first-come, first-served basis, and is expected to close quickly due to limited availability. Interested participants can connect their wallets through the official platform to secure access.

MoonBull is part of a new generation of meme-inspired tokens designed to bridge the gap between viral internet culture and decentralized finance. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the project integrates staking mechanisms, community engagement features, and a roadmap focused on gamified token experiences.

“The whitelist is more than just early access-it's our way of building a strong foundation of early believers,” said a MoonBull spokesperson.“We're rewarding those who take action now with real utility: early pricing, deeper staking incentives, and priority access to the next development phase.”

The project arrives at a time when the crypto market is seeking fresh narratives. While previous cycles have seen rapid rises and declines in similarly structured meme tokens, MoonBull aims to create a more sustainable model by aligning tokenomics with user engagement and community-driven governance.







Key Highlights of the MoonBull Whitelist Phase:



Discounted Entry: Whitelisted users access $MOBU at the lowest presale price before public rounds.

Bonus Allocation: Additional tokens available for early registrants.

Exclusive Roadmap Reveals: Insider updates shared only with whitelist members.

Staking Incentives: Special reward pools reserved for early participants. Community Access: Early members receive priority access to private groups and decision-making forums.



The MoonBull team also emphasized its commitment to transparency and Ethereum-native infrastructure as it prepares for a wider presale campaign and eventual token listing.

For more information or to join the whitelist, visit





