Aerolib Healthcare Solutions Launches“Aerolib Appealwise” A Free Mobile App Transforming Denials& Appeals Training

- Deepak Pahuja MD MBAFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aerolib Healthcare Solutions is proud to introduce Aerolib AppealWise , a free mobile app designed to educate and empower healthcare professionals in the high-stakes world of medical necessity reviews, hospital denials, and appeals. Now available on both iOS and Google Play, the app offers a modern solution to a growing need for practical, accessible training.Developed by the industry leaders in physician advisor services, Aerolib AppealWise puts comprehensive, video-based learning directly in the hands of hospital teams nationwide-ensuring clinicians, case managers, and revenue cycle professionals stay informed, compliant, and prepared.Denials Are Rising-And So Is the Need for Smarter TrainingAs payer denials grow more frequent and complex, hospitals need streamlined, effective training tools that evolve with policy updates. Aerolib AppealWise was designed to meet this need, with an extensive library of real-world education modules presented by seasoned physician advisors and compliance experts.The app includes Aerolib's most popular training from its EPAS (Educational Programs for Appeal Success) and AElite series-resources that have helped hospitals across the U.S. improve appeal success rates, refine utilization review processes, and enhance clinical documentation.Just a Few of the Available Titles Include:.1005 Reasons to Appeal All Denials – A motivational start for any denial prevention program..How to Write Better Appeal Letters – Practical writing strategies that lead to approvals..Top Ten Winning UR Program Services – Key services that differentiate successful hospitals..Medicare Claims Processing Updates – Critical information for staying compliant with CMS billing guidelines..The CMS Two Midnight Rule – 4 Years Later – A clear explanation of the rule's application and impact..Clinical Documentation & Quality Improvement – Aligning documentation with medical necessity standards..The Transformation of Physician Advisor Services with Automation – How tech is reshaping utilization management.New and Timely Educational Releases Also Include:.All Aboard the Two Midnight Train to Inpatient – A deep dive into admission criteria with clinical case studies..Medicare Inpatient Self Denial & Billing Part B Services on 012X TOB – Guidance on managing complex billing transitions..Condition Code 44 Revisited – Two detailed videos with decision trees and case breakdowns..Lessons Learned from Ridiculous Denials for COVID-19, Sepsis, and Readmissions – Compelling analysis of unjust payer behavior..Behavioral Health Care & Medical Necessity Review – Our most-watched session, ideal for expanding team capabilities..Interview with Retired ALJ Bob Soltis – A behind-the-scenes look at writing successful proposed decisions for ALJ hearings.Other standout content covers topics like HINN and ABN forms, revenue cycle automation, surgical denial prevention, peer-to-peer discussion strategies, and ALJ hearing preparation.Mobile Learning for Every Role in the HospitalWhether you're a new UR nurse, a seasoned physician advisor, or a compliance director, Aerolib AppealWise delivers training that's focused, fast, and built for your day-to-day challenges.Key benefits of the app:.✅ Free access to Aerolib's comprehensive video training library.✅ Streamlined mobile design for ease of use on phones and tablets.✅ Updated regularly to reflect CMS rule changes and payer trends.✅ Content curated by experts in clinical compliance, billing, and appealsIt's the perfect solution for daily reference, onboarding, continuing education, and preparing for audits, reviews, and peer calls.Download Today – Start Learning ImmediatelyAerolib AppealWise is available to all healthcare professionals seeking expert guidance on denials, appeals, utilization review, and revenue integrity.📲 Download for iOS📲 Download for AndroidAbout Aerolib Healthcare SolutionsFounded in 2009, Aerolib Healthcare Solutions is a nationally recognized provider of physician advisor support, appeals and denials management, and UR process optimization. With a client-centered model and a passion for education, Aerolib helps hospitals improve revenue integrity while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and care.

