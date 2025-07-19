AI Certs® Launches AI+ Networktm Certification To Empower Next-Generation Network Professionals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI), proudly announces the launch of its latest credential, the AI+ NetworkTM certification. This intensive five-day, 40-hour program equips professionals with cutting-edge knowledge at the intersection of AI and modern networking technologies. As industries accelerate digital transformation, the demand for AI-powered networking solutions is soaring, and AI CERTsis pioneering the workforce ready to lead it.The AI Network certification provides a comprehensive deep dive into fundamental networking principles alongside advanced innovations like Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), and intelligent orchestration. It trains learners to use AI for real-time network automation, improved cybersecurity, and predictive optimization. These skillsets are reshaping how modern enterprises build and manage infrastructure. With a curriculum spanning seven in-depth modules, hands-on labs, and real-world projects, participants develop the expertise to implement intelligent networks that are faster, more secure, and inherently scalable.Candidates gain practical exposure to industry-standard tools such as Elastic, Juniper, and Netdata while mastering core competencies like AI-enhanced incident response and autonomous threat mitigation. Designed for both early-stage professionals and experienced network engineers looking to pivot toward AI-driven roles, the program offers flexible entry. While basic knowledge of networking and AI is helpful, there are no mandatory prerequisites for certification.Post-certification, AI+ NetworkTM graduates unlock career opportunities with median salaries jumping from $75,000 to over $100,000-a 33% premium for AI-literate networking professionals. With AI-integrated network automation expected to increase operational efficiency by up to 40% and global demand for smart infrastructure rising, AI+ NetworkTM sets a new benchmark. It empowers future-ready talent with the skills needed to lead this transformation.Examinations include a 90-minute test comprising 50 multiple-choice questions, with recertification required annually to maintain the badge's currency in this dynamic field. AI CERTsremains committed to creating ethical, accessible, and performance-driven certification programs, aligning with its broader mission to close the global AI skills gap.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit .For Media Queries: Email: ...

