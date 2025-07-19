Arch Studios Expands Pan-India Presence With Innovative Architectural And Design Services

Arch Studios

Architect in Kolkat_ Aparajita Sarkar

architectural firms in kolkata

Arch Studios, led by Aparajita Sarkar, expands across India offering innovative architectural, interior, and urban design solutions.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arch Studios, a Kolkata-based architectural firm , is making waves across India as it expands its footprint with a comprehensive suite of architectural, interior, and urban design services. Since its founding in 2021 by architect and creative visionary Aparajita Sarkar, the firm has quickly evolved into a national design powerhouse known for its innovative, client-centric approach.Operating from the heart of Kolkata, Arch Studios is now delivering its services PAN India, offering a rare combination of architectural design, interior design , 3D visualization, landscape architecture, and urban development consulting - all under one roof. With a focus on sustainability, modern aesthetics, and functionality, the firm is reshaping residential, commercial, and urban environments across the country.“Our vision is to create spaces that speak - spaces that reflect the client's identity, respect the environment, and uplift everyday living,” says Aparajita Sarkar, Founder and Principal Architect of Arch Studios.“By combining technical precision with creative storytelling, we help clients visualize, plan, and realize their dream spaces.”An Integrated Design ApproachArch Studios stands out for its integrated design methodology that brings together diverse disciplines into a seamless workflow. The firm's offerings range from detailed floor plan creation and site plan development to 3D walkthroughs, interior renovation planning, graphic branding, and master planning for smart cities and townships.This holistic model not only improves coordination and efficiency across projects, but also ensures a higher level of design integrity from concept to execution.Growing Clientele and National ImpactIn just a few years, Arch Studios has attracted an impressive roster of clients, including Paperboat Holidays LLP, Brickcells Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ozark Hotel, Raindrops Tech Solutions, Hepmade Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Ganapati Constructions Pvt Ltd. These partnerships span industries such as hospitality, real estate, IT, and lifestyle, reflecting the studio's adaptability and range.With projects now underway in multiple states, Arch Studios is establishing itself as a go-to design partner for clients seeking innovation, attention to detail, and timely execution.Women-Led Design LeadershipAparajita Sarkar's leadership has played a crucial role in defining the firm's values and aesthetic direction. As a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry, she brings a distinct voice and vision to Indian architecture - blending empathy, sustainability, and sophistication in every project.Her ability to lead with both creative intuition and operational rigor has positioned Arch Studios as a model for new-age design entrepreneurship in India.Looking AheadWith the growing demand for smart urban planning, sustainable living, and personalized design, Arch Studios is poised for accelerated growth in the coming years. The team continues to invest in advanced design technology, cross-disciplinary talent, and client education to elevate the standard of built environments across India.Whether it's a boutique home, a corporate office, or a large-scale redevelopment, Arch Studios brings bold thinking, clean design, and architectural excellence to the table.

