Mind Therapy Works & Dr Benson Collaborate To Launch“Detox-In-A-Box” A Digital Health Innovation For Addiction Recovery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A complete digital platform to help addiction clinics launch detox services faster-with EHR, workflows, and app in one box.

- Dr. BensonVA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Juggernaut Systems Express, creators of the agile and customizable EHR platform MindTherapy, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with addiction recovery expert Dr. Benson to introduce an innovative care solution: Detox-in-a-Box. This all-in-one platform is designed to empower new addiction recovery clinics with a fast, compliant, and scalable model for launching and managing detox services.At the heart of Detox-in-a-Box is a tightly integrated suite of tools, including electronic health record (EHR) automation, documentation templates built for addiction medicine, and a dedicated app that supports clinical workflows from intake through discharge. This system is built for speed, usability, and reliability-meeting the urgent need for more accessible, effective addiction recovery care across the country.“We've combined years of experience in clinical software with the expertise of frontline addiction treatment to create something that's more than just a technology package. It's a jump-start for clinic success,” said Sherwin Gaddis, founder of Juggernaut Systems Express.Currently in Minimum Viable Product (MVP) development, Detox-in-a-Box has already generated significant interest from early investors and prospective clinic operators. The system aims to provide every necessary operational element-from patient assessment forms and compliance-ready documentation, to data-driven workflows that help providers focus on care, not paperwork.With Dr. Benson's real-world experience guiding the clinical design and Juggernaut's proven ability to streamline complex behavioral health processes, the collaboration is positioned to disrupt the traditional barriers to entering the addiction treatment space.About Juggernaut Systems ExpressJuggernaut Systems Express is a healthcare technology company behind MindTherapy, a innovative EHR platform for behavioral health and mental health clinics with consultancy services. Their mission is to make documentation, billing, and compliance as easy and efficient as possible for providers who want to focus on patient care and provide the business expertise to increase the profitability of a practice.About Dr. BensonDr. Benson is a respected leader in addiction medicine, known for his practical, scalable approaches to delivering high-quality care in underserved communities.

