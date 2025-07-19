Mind Therapy Works & Dr Benson Collaborate To Launch“Detox-In-A-Box” A Digital Health Innovation For Addiction Recovery
At the heart of Detox-in-a-Box is a tightly integrated suite of tools, including electronic health record (EHR) automation, documentation templates built for addiction medicine, and a dedicated app that supports clinical workflows from intake through discharge. This system is built for speed, usability, and reliability-meeting the urgent need for more accessible, effective addiction recovery care across the country.
“We've combined years of experience in clinical software with the expertise of frontline addiction treatment to create something that's more than just a technology package. It's a jump-start for clinic success,” said Sherwin Gaddis, founder of Juggernaut Systems Express.
Currently in Minimum Viable Product (MVP) development, Detox-in-a-Box has already generated significant interest from early investors and prospective clinic operators. The system aims to provide every necessary operational element-from patient assessment forms and compliance-ready documentation, to data-driven workflows that help providers focus on care, not paperwork.
With Dr. Benson's real-world experience guiding the clinical design and Juggernaut's proven ability to streamline complex behavioral health processes, the collaboration is positioned to disrupt the traditional barriers to entering the addiction treatment space.
About Juggernaut Systems Express
Juggernaut Systems Express is a healthcare technology company behind MindTherapy, a innovative EHR platform for behavioral health and mental health clinics with consultancy services. Their mission is to make documentation, billing, and compliance as easy and efficient as possible for providers who want to focus on patient care and provide the business expertise to increase the profitability of a practice.
About Dr. Benson
Dr. Benson is a respected leader in addiction medicine, known for his practical, scalable approaches to delivering high-quality care in underserved communities.
Sherwin E Gaddis
Affordable Custom EHR
+1 8336931972
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment