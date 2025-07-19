Irish Systemization Firm Helps Over 50 Global Business Owners Cut Their Workload By 80%
Through a proprietary one-page framework and a highly structured one-to-one coaching model, Simple Business Sense eliminates the overwhelm and micromanagement that often trap business owners in daily firefighting. The company's core promise is straightforward:“We'll help you get your business running day to day without you - or you don't pay.”
Clients from Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have reported extraordinary results.“I used to work 60 hours a week. Now I'm down to 2 hours. And I'm bored - in the best way,” said one business owner.“The team runs the business, I support them, and I now have headspace to grow something new.”
Alex Hamer of Parkshield added,“Before, I was working nights and never saw my kids. Now I pick them up from school. We've increased our capacity and the business runs without me micromanaging.” Other clients echoed similar experiences - from gaining the freedom to travel and launch new ventures to simply having dinner with their families again.
At its core, unlike traditional business coaching or digital courses, the Simple Business Sense method is entirely hands-on and personalized. There is no homework, no online modules, and no generic templates. Every client receives one-to-one support, and the team works alongside them to document, test, and implement operational systems that replace the owner in daily decisions.
“You either systemize - or you stay stuck in the weeds,” says Prendergast.“This is how you finally break free.”
With a background in building and selling multimillion-dollar businesses - including launching a franchise brand onto the global stage within a year - Prendergast is no stranger to scaling operations. He's also the author of The Game Changer Formula , a book focused on building repeatable routines that fuel success in both life and business.
The company works exclusively with businesses employing between 5 and 50 people and offers a bold guarantee: if the business isn't systemized within four months, clients don't pay.
For more information, or to register for a free coaching session, please visit / .
About Simple Business Sense
Founded by Rory Prendergast and based in Galway, Ireland, Simple Business Sense is a business systemization firm that helps owners of 5-50 person companies reduce their working hours and transition their businesses into self-managing operations. By offering a unique one-page systemization framework and one-on-one implementation support, the company enables entrepreneurs to escape daily chaos, regain personal freedom, and scale with confidence. With clients spanning Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Simple Business Sense is redefining how small business owners reclaim control - and their lives.
