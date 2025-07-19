Labor & Employment Lawyers, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Addiction Research And Treatment, Inc., For Alleged Failure To Reimburse Employees For Business Expenses
Additional allegations include Addiction Research And Treatment, Inc. failing to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code Section 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Addiction Research And Treatment, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
(800) 568-8020
[email protected]
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment