Energy Regulatory Body Receives 564 License Applications In June


2025-07-19 10:05:57
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) received 564 license applications across various sectors during the month of June, of which two related to petroleum and derivatives that were rejected, according to data.
The applications were as follows: 338 in the radiological and nuclear sector, 36 natural resources applications, 160 in the petroleum and derivatives sector, and 30 in the electricity and renewable energy sector, the figures posted Saturday on the EMRC website showed.
Among key applications were: 9 public charging station permits, 3 public charging station licenses, 122 central liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facilities, 5 gas stations, 5 initial approvals of LPG cylinder distribution centers, and 1 industrial fuel facility.

